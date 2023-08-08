ICT Institutional Levels

This indicator automatically draws horizontal lines at 00s, 20s, 50s and 80s levels.

If you trade ICT concepts and are an ICT Student, then you know that these levels are used as institutional support/resistance levels and/or fibonacci retracement anchor points.

Features



Draws horizontal lines at 00, 20, 50 and 80 levels above and below current market price .

. Choose the amount of levels to show on chart

Customizable line colors

Recommended for forex currency pairs.

Saves time looking for these levels on charts!



This Indicator works best on Forex Pairs, Indexes & Energies. Not optimal for use on Metals & Cryptocurrencies.