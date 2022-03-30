RSI with alerts BDA

4.89

This free algorithm predicts short term changes in price with a 86%* accuracy. When there is a large move as determined by the ATR, during an overbought or oversold condition, the indicator will alert you. Predicts if price will be higher or lower than the signal candle. Perfect for mean reversion trading, binary options or futures contracts on larger time frames. The indicator was backtested on 5 years of data and has a 90% accuracy for predicting price reversals over time.

Features:

  1. Simple setup
    1. Drag and drop onto any chart
    2. Adjust parameters to your liking (optional)
    3. Enable alerts (optional)
    4. And you're done!
  2. Visual and audio alerts
    1. Alerts sent directly to your phone
    2. Pop-up alerts sent to your terminal
  3. High winrate
    1. Wins up to 90% of trades
    2. Backtested 5 years and multiple currencies. (see website for backtest details and analysis).
  4. Large number of signals
    1. Expect 1 to 2 signals a day per symbol*.
    2. *This is if you have the indicator on 30 minute candles.
  5. Flexible
    1. Works on Forex, Indices, commodities and stocks.
  6. Works on any time frame
    1. Works well from 5 minute to daily bars. However, it is more accurate at higher time frames
  7. Easy to see on charts.
    1. You can change the colors of the signal bars and signal arrows

About me:

This algorithm was made by a PhD engineer, quant and active trader. I developed these algorithms to trade my personal capital, and they are doing it successfully. However, there's no way I can use all of these algorithms in one portfolio. So I am offering you a select number of algorithms to use as you see fit.


Reviews 40
Fernando
194
Fernando 2026.06.13 16:24 
 

Hello. Very helpful and reliable indicator. Congratulatons on it!

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 20:29 
 

great product

Apokrif
26
Apokrif 2025.04.24 04:43 
 

лучший из всех RSI

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
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Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
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5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Price Reversal Predictor
Laron Demetris Burrows
4.08 (26)
Indicators
This algorithm predicts short term changes in price with a 90%* accuracy. Predicts if price will be higher or lower than the signal candle. Perfect for mean reversion trading, binary options or futures contracts on larger time frames. The indicator was backtested on 5 years of data and has a 90% accuracy for predicting price reversals over time.  Features: Simple setup Drag and drop onto any chart Enable alerts (optional) And you're done! Visual and audio alerts Alerts sent directly to your phon
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BDA Trend Finder
Laron Demetris Burrows
5 (1)
Indicators
Use this indicator to get alerts on trends developing within the market. Using this indicator, you will be able to get alerts about trends that are developing in the market as they develop. This indicator can be used to identify entries or exits within a trend. The indicator combines information from higher timeframes, with price movements of the current timeframe to output a buy or sell signal. The indicator can identify trend changes, or continuations of the dominant trend. Note: Trend followi
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BDA Trend Breakouts
Laron Demetris Burrows
Indicators
Get alerts when a trend is breaking out. This indicator signals when price makes a large move in the direction of the dominant trend. These signals can serve as entry points, or points to add to an existing position in a trend. Note: Trend following has a low win rate (less than 50 percent), but the return of the average winning trade is typically 3 to 5 times larger than the average losing trade.  Simple Setup Drag and drop onto any chart, at any timeframe. Enable alerts (optional) And you're d
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The sometimes always accurate indicator
Laron Demetris Burrows
Indicators
This system is good at identifying short term reversals in the market. It is based on a machine learning study on market structure, and can be a great tool to scan the market or direct trades. With everything, there isn't a 100% win-rate, but this indicator is sometimes always accurate.   When it thinks a reversal will happen, it will color the candle a specific color, draw an arrow and then alert you on whether to buy or sell the upcoming candle.   Simple Setup Drag and drop onto any chart, at
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Fernando
194
Fernando 2026.06.13 16:24 
 

Hello. Very helpful and reliable indicator. Congratulatons on it!

7akim7
41
7akim7 2026.03.20 16:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Robert01Trade
48
Robert01Trade 2026.01.13 17:31 
 

Not a bad indicator, I advise you.

cham
924
cham 2025.11.01 07:36 
 

Наверное на истории хорош , но я новичок и на моих сегодняшних графиках не совсем ...

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 07:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 20:29 
 

great product

Gavião Branco
74
Gavião Branco 2025.05.02 14:12 
 

INDICADOR BOM, FUNCIONA MUITO BEM!!

Apokrif
26
Apokrif 2025.04.24 04:43 
 

лучший из всех RSI

P.ARMz4915
324
P.ARMz4915 2025.04.20 08:40 
 

very good

Arnaldoprs
72
Arnaldoprs 2025.04.11 00:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrii Palchevskyi
697
Andrii Palchevskyi 2025.03.02 14:37 
 

Very Good 👍

Jose Nunes
91
Jose Nunes 2025.02.28 16:57 
 

Very Good

Massawe Wewang
437
Massawe Wewang 2025.01.12 17:21 
 

Great Indicator. Thanks.

YAho33
146
YAho33 2024.11.26 15:42 
 

Legal. Obrigado por compartilhar.

Marcelo Lopes
49
Marcelo Lopes 2024.11.26 04:21 
 

Se você adicionar uma média móvel para confirmar o preço, o sinal ficará excelente. Eu teria o maior prazer em comprar esse indicador.

Lucky_Strikes
22
Lucky_Strikes 2024.11.19 07:42 
 

Excellent work, my trade system is rsi based and with this tool i m aiming to increase performances. Only a request: can you set the values of rsi in decimals too? that would be great for a more precision on alert triggering. thank you!

justtesting
24
justtesting 2024.11.07 18:50 
 

I like it alot, thank you.

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.04 16:20 
 

super

trungdt.media
27
trungdt.media 2024.08.05 07:52 
 

CAN I ASK FOR FILE CODE FOR EDITING?

nisha
156
nisha 2024.06.18 02:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
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