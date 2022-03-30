RSI with alerts BDA

This free algorithm predicts short term changes in price with a 86%* accuracy. When there is a large move as determined by the ATR, during an overbought or oversold condition, the indicator will alert you. Predicts if price will be higher or lower than the signal candle. Perfect for mean reversion trading, binary options or futures contracts on larger time frames. The indicator was backtested on 5 years of data and has a 90% accuracy for predicting price reversals over time.

Features:

Simple setup Drag and drop onto any chart Adjust parameters to your liking (optional) Enable alerts (optional) And you're done! Visual and audio alerts Alerts sent directly to your phone Pop-up alerts sent to your terminal High winrate Wins up to 90% of trades Backtested 5 years and multiple currencies. (see website for backtest details and analysis). Large number of signals Expect 1 to 2 signals a day per symbol*. *This is if you have the indicator on 30 minute candles. Flexible Works on Forex, Indices, commodities and stocks. Works on any time frame Works well from 5 minute to daily bars. However, it is more accurate at higher time frames Easy to see on charts. You can change the colors of the signal bars and signal arrows

About me:

This algorithm was made by a PhD engineer, quant and active trader. I developed these algorithms to trade my personal capital, and they are doing it successfully. However, there's no way I can use all of these algorithms in one portfolio. So I am offering you a select number of algorithms to use as you see fit.



