Automatic Fibonacci with alerts MT5

Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with different settings and colors. The settings are explained below:

BarsToScan - Set number of bars for the indicator to check for values

- Set number of bars for the indicator to check for values Level_1 - First level of the fibonacci

- First level of the fibonacci Level_2 - Second level of the fibonacci

- Second level of the fibonacci Level_3 - Third level of the fibonacci

- Third level of the fibonacci Level_4 - Fourth level of the fibonacci

- Fourth level of the fibonacci Level_5 - Fifth level of the fibonacci

- Fifth level of the fibonacci Level_6 - Sixth level of the fibonacci

- Sixth level of the fibonacci LevelsColor - Setting to customise the color of the fibonacci levels

- Setting to customise the color of the fibonacci levels AlertAtLevel - The level of which you will get alerts when the price crosses it

- The level of which you will get alerts when the price crosses it OnScreenAlerts - If set to true then you will get alerts on your screen

- If set to true then you will get alerts on your screen PushAlerts - Set true to get push alerts via your mt4 ID

- Set true to get push alerts via your mt4 ID EmailAlerts - If true, alerts will be sent to your email

- If true, alerts will be sent to your email FiboName - Setting for the name of the fibonacci. If you attach several times then each fibo should have a different name.

For push and email alerts, you ought to have your metaquotes ID and email settings entered in the notifications tab. For push notifications you should enter your metaquotes ID at Tools-> Options-> Notifications while email settings can be entered at Tools-> Options-> Email.



