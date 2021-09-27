Automatic Fibonacci with alerts MT5

Automatic fibonacci with alerts is an indicator that automatically plots a fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appear amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with different settings and colors. The settings are explained below:

  • BarsToScan - Set number of bars for the indicator to check for values
  • Level_1 - First level of the fibonacci
  • Level_2 - Second level of the fibonacci
  • Level_3 - Third level of the fibonacci
  • Level_4 - Fourth level of the fibonacci
  • Level_5 - Fifth level of the fibonacci
  • Level_6 - Sixth level of the fibonacci
  • LevelsColor - Setting to customise the color of the fibonacci levels
  • AlertAtLevel - The level of which you will get alerts when the price crosses it
  • OnScreenAlerts - If set to true then you will get alerts on your screen
  • PushAlerts - Set true to get push alerts via your mt4 ID
  • EmailAlerts - If true, alerts will be sent to your email
  • FiboName - Setting for the name of the fibonacci. If you attach several times then each fibo should have a different name.

For push and email alerts, you ought to have your metaquotes ID and email settings entered in the notifications tab. For push notifications you should enter your metaquotes ID at Tools-> Options-> Notifications while email settings can be entered at Tools-> Options-> Email.


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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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Issam Kassas
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Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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