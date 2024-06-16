Nexus Breakout line
- Indicators
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Mohammed KaddourAre you looking for a professional Pine Script or MetaTrader (MQL4/MQL5) developer to bring your trading ideas to life?
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 15 July 2024
INTRODUCTION :
The breakout strength meter is a trading tool that is used to identify which currencies are the strongest to breakout, and which currencies are the weakest to breakout.
The settings for the indicator are easy, and if you cannot find the settings, please leave a comment
The tools are completely free to use
Please, if you like the indicator, please leave a comment and rate the indicator in order to develop it
Good work