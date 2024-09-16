IQuantum

The indicator IQuantum shows trading signals for 10 symbols in the daily chart: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY.

Signals of the indicator are produced by 2 neural models which were trained independently from one another. The inputs for the neural models are normalised prices of the symbols, as well as prices of Gold, Silver and markers of the current day.

Each neural model was trained in 2 ways. The Ultimate mode is an overfitted neural model which produces near-perfect signals in history and absolutely nonsensical rubbish in the unknown (future) period. Despite very precise signals in history, the forecast accuracy of the Ultimate mode is rarely over 20% in the uknown (future) period.

The Reliable mode is a neural model, for which the neural loss in the training period is similar to that in the uknown (future) period. Therefore, the Reliable mode is able to produce signals with the accuracy of over 50% in the uknown (future) period. It is this, and not the historical accuracy of the model, that should be considered as the most important advantage.
You can read more about machine learning and approaches to the training of this indicator in the description of the advisor which trades on the same signals. The advisor QuantumPip is a fully automated strategy that can open, trail and close its trades. Check it out, maybe it is what you have been looking for!
The indicator calculates a lot of data. So please allow 10-30 seconds on the first run to see all the numbers and forecasts. After the first loading, the indicator should work fast as expected. Calculations are slower at the start of the day and faster in the second half of the day (when prices refresh more often).


What does this indicator show?

The indicator shows signals which are calculated by 2 different neural models.

The indicator outputs 2 rows of bars (histograms) in the lower part of the chart. The lower row is the neural model with 2 networks (training according to the plan "buy or uncertainty" and "sell or uncertainty"). The upper row is the neural model with 1 network (training according to the plan "buy or sell").

Both histograms show history of signals for the current symbol. You can also see all signals for the current day for all symbols. Click any signal in the panel to quickly go to its chart and see more details.

  2nets model
 1net model
Value close to 0
 Weak signal of buy or sell
 Strong signal of buy
Value close to 1
 Strong signal of buy or sell
 Strong signal of sell


A correct reading of the indicator

The indicator works in the daily chart. Signals do not change during the day. Each new day produces new signals. Check the signals in the panel or the last bars of the histograms at the start of the day or during the day.

Green signal is a buy. Red signal is a sell. Gray is uncertainty (neither buy nor sell signal is strong enough).

If one model signals a buy and the other signals a sell, it is not recommended to open new trades. You should wait till both models produce the same signal, or one model shows a strong signal and the other shows uncertainty.


Properties of the Indicator

  • Name for Gold >> check the name for Gold in your terminal and put it in here. Both Gold and Silver are used for the calculation of inputs.
  • Name for Silver >> check the name for Silver in your terminal and put it in here. Both Gold and Silver are used for the calculation of inputs.
  • Risk >> Ultimate or Reliable. The Ultimate mode delivers more trades in history, while the Reliable mode has the highest chance of making money in the future period. The Ultimate mode uses a neural model which has perfectly memorized the history, which can entail a higher risk in the future (uknown) period. The Reliable mode uses a neural model, for which the value of loss is similar to the loss in the future period. Therefore, the Reliable mode's profitability can be substantially higher in the future period.
  • Max bars >> less bars for a faster calculation.
  • Suffix >> it can be handy for those who have symbols with different suffixes in their terminal. Most users can leave this field empty.
  • Show big candles in the background >> it is a flag to show candles of a higher timeframe in the background. It is candles of 4-hour timeframe for all minute charts. It is candles of daily timeframe for all hour charts. And it is candles of weekly timeframe for the current daily chart.
  • Show panel with symbols
  • Fontsize >> change the fontsize value if rows in the panel do not show correctly.
  • Bar color for buy
  • Bar color for sell
  • Bar color for uncertainty
  • Bar width
  • Candle color for buy >> it is for big candles in the background of the current chart.
  • Candle color for sell >> similar to the previous property.
  • AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY >> flags to choose symbols, for which the indicator show signals in the panel.


More about the numbers shown by the indicator

The lower part of the chart has 2 histograms. I had to correct the numbers of the upper row so that the 2 histograms do not overlap due to the limitation of MetaTrader.

The 2nets histogram shows numbers from 0 to 1. The 1net histogram shows numbers from 1 to 2. That is, I simply added 1 to the numbers of the upper 1net row so that the 2 histograms do not push one another.

Why are the numbers different? For the 2nets model, the number 1 indicates the strongest signal and the number 0 - the weakest signal. This was the approach to train the model, and so the model shows exactly this. For the 1net model, the number 1 indicates the strong signal of sell, and the number 0 - the strong signal of buy. The 1net model was supposed to define weak signals by itself, that is without an external designation.

It is evident that the most important thing for both models is passing the middle value or 0.5. It turns out I corrected this value to 1.5 for the upper row.

Passing the middle value defines whether the signal is strong or weak.
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Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
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Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
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Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Gold Chaser
Evgeniy Scherbina
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Experts
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3.88 (17)
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"Your False Hope" is a fully automated trading strategy. It trades three symbols: AUDCHF, EURCHF, GBPCHF. Timeframe H6. Run it on any single chart — the advisor trades all its symbols automatically. The strategy is powered by an ensemble of 9 LSTM models trained on multiple timeframes: H12, H8 and H6. Each timeframe sees the market differently. The ensemble combines these perspectives and makes a weighted decision. This is more reliable than a single model trained on a single timeframe. The advi
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Chanlun Master
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High Trend MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicators
The indicator High Trend Pro monitors a big number of symbols in up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Pro is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. High Trend Pro uses emproved versions of popular and highly demanded indicators for calculating its signals. High Trend Pro calculates the signal strength
IRush
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Indicator IRush uses a modified version of a popular indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) to look for entries on a daily chart or lower. The indicator has been set up and tested with the major symbols: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. An automated trading with this indicator is implemented in the expert advisor Intraday Rush . This expert advisor can open, trail and close its trades. Check it out, it may be exactly what you are looking for! A Correct Reading of IRush The c
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NewsCatcher Free MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.5 (2)
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Free opens trades when the price makes a reversal move from support and resistance levels. Market entries should be confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is implemented as a tachometer. It is recommended to use this advisor in a highly volatile market after a political event or a release of major economic data. You can use this advisor in the semi-automated mode (the RSI performs an information role) or in the fully automated mode (the RSI decides when t
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High Trend Lite MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
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My Big Bars MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.54 (13)
Indicators
The indicator My Big Bars can show bars (candles) of a higher timeframe. If you open an H1 (1 hour) chart, the indicator puts underneath a chart of H3, H4, H6 and so on. The following higher timeframes can be applied: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 and MN. The indicator chooses only those higher timeframes which are multiple of the current timeframe. If you open an M2 chart (2 minutes), the higher timeframes exclude M3, M5 and M15. There are 2 handy buttons in the lower r
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IDixie
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicators
IDixie is an indicator which shows open and close values of the American dollar index, DXY or "Dixie". The indicator is calculated from weighted values of 6 major symbols: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, and USDCHF. In addition to "Dixie" values, the indicator also shows a moving average. You can set the period of the moving average. When bars of the indicator break through the moving average, this creates good opportunities to enter the market. As a rule, signals from this indicator are
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High Trend Lite
Evgeniy Scherbina
1 (1)
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The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
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TradeKeeper Lite MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
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4.67 (3)
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Free opens trades when the price makes a reversal move from support and resistance levels. Market entries should be confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is implemented as a tachometer. It is recommended to use this advisor in a highly volatile market after a political event or a release of major economic data. You can use this advisor in the semi-automated mode (the RSI performs an information role) or in the fully automated mode (the RSI decides when t
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Filled Area Chart MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Utilities
The utility Filled Area Chart adds to the standard set of price presentations. It is a brand new, nice price chart. You will certainly like it if you want to feel yourself a trader born under the Bloomber lucky star. The Properties allow to set the colors and other things: Color preset - choose a preset or set to "Custom" and set your own colors using the properties below. Custom area color - color of the area below the price line. Works only with Color preset = Custom. Custom chart color - col
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Evgeniy Scherbina
4.75 (4)
Indicators
The indicator My Big Bars can show bars (candles) of a higher timeframe. If you open an H1 (1 hour) chart, the indicator puts underneath a chart of H4, D1 and so on. The following higher timeframes can be applied: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 and MN. The indicator chooses only those higher timeframes which are higher than the current timeframe and are multiple of it. If you open an M30 chart (30 minutes), the higher timeframes exclude M5, M15 and M30. There are 2 handy
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TradeKeeper Lite
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
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Evgeniy Scherbina
4.71 (14)
Experts
NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
Filled Area Chart
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility Filled Area Chart adds to the standard set of price presentations. It is a brand new, nice price chart. You will certainly like it if you want to feel yourself a trader born under the Bloomber lucky star. The Properties allow to set the colors and other things: Color preset - choose a preset or set to "Custom" and set your own colors using the properties below. Custom area color - color of the area below the price line. Works only with Color preset = Custom. Custom chart color - col
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TradeKeeper Pro
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
High Trend
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicators
The indicator High Trend Pro monitors a big number of symbols in up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Pro is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. High Trend Pro uses emproved versions of popular and highly demanded indicators for calculating its signals. High Trend Pro calculates the signal strength
NewsCatcher Visual
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from 2 economic calendars: investing.com or mql5.com . The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fu
QuantumPip MT4
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, Dixie, DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 20 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each of the 10 symbols. This can help diversify ri
TradeKeeper Pro MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilities
The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
NewsCatcher Pro for MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
NewsCatcher Visual MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from the mql5.com calendar. The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fully automatic mode. However
Intraday Rush
Evgeniy Scherbina
4 (4)
Experts
The "Intraday Rush" Expert Advisor trades several symbols simultaneously in automatic mode: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. The advisor uses a modified version of the popular indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) to make open and close trading decisions. You can download a free indicator IRush , used by this advisor, to visualize trading. The one major difference of this advisor is that it can check its trading decisions several times during the day. If the market condition
Latte
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (9)
Experts
The "Latte" EA is ready to trade several symbols in the fully automated mode from 1 chart. The EA uses a "Transformer" neural network to forecast price movements. The main advantage of the Transformer over an LSTM network is its ability to find patterns even across very long sequences of data. While LSTMs often lose information when dealing with sequences longer than 2–3 months, Transformers handle sequences as long as a year with ease. The Transformer architecture was first introduced by Googl
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
LuminaFX
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.33 (9)
Experts
LuminaFX is a fully automated expert which trades 8 symbols from one chart. The expert implements a popular version of the recurrent neural model. Values of the "Schmuksie" indicator (my adaptation of the American Dollar Index DXY, or "Dixie"), are used as inputs to the neural model. You can download a free indicator IDixie and put it on one chart with the expert LuminaFX. IDixie calculates close prices of the American Dollar Index, which is used in the expert, and it also shows a moving average
Neural Transformer
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
The "Neural Transformer" expert is a fully automated expert which is ready to trade on the daily timeframe with 2 symbols: GBPUSD and USDCAD. In addition to this, you can train the expert to trade on any timeframe with any symbol. The expert will automatically pick up the files of your new customized neural network. The "Neural Transformer" has made training neural networks for Forex an easy and exciting process! Currently, I am offering one type of network - LSTM. It is the most popular neural
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