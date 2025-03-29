Periodic ATR Indicator

  • Indicators
  • Nima Kian
    Nima Kian

    Nima Kian

    4.1 (6)
    .
    .
    .
    Hi everyone,
    I'm a programmer, an engineer, and of course a forex trader (my favorite).
    My goal here is to share my ideas with the trading world and at the same time get inspired.
    Hopefully, my presence here is going to be helpful for all of us. :)
    9 products
  • Version: 2.1
  • Updated: 29 March 2025

The Periodic ATR Indicator visually compares the ATR values of each bar to the average ATR values for the same time of day over previous days.

By contrasting the current ATR value with the historical average, this tool allows traders to identify exceptionally strong or weak market movements. It also helps to contextualize each market movement within the broader framework of long-term market behavior.

This versatile indicator is compatible with all timeframes, including higher ones such as 4-hour, daily, and weekly charts.

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