The Periodic ATR Indicator visually compares the ATR values of each bar to the average ATR values for the same time of day over previous days.

By contrasting the current ATR value with the historical average, this tool allows traders to identify exceptionally strong or weak market movements. It also helps to contextualize each market movement within the broader framework of long-term market behavior.

This versatile indicator is compatible with all timeframes, including higher ones such as 4-hour, daily, and weekly charts.