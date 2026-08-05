Confluex SMC Pro Signals

Confluex — Smart Money Concepts (SMC) All-in-One Indicator

Confluex is an all-in-one Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It detects swing and internal market structure breaks, order blocks, fair value gaps, equal highs/lows, and premium/discount zones directly on the chart, then combines that structure into a rule-based, weighted-confluence Signal Engine that plots Buy/Sell arrows with SL/TP directly on the chart. It does not place trades — every signal is for visual/manual reference, drawn on both historical and live bars so win rate can be reviewed directly on the chart.

Market Structure and Zones

Structure is tracked on two levels at once: internal structure, using a short confirmation length for more frequent breaks, and swing structure, using a longer confirmation length for the larger trend. Each level draws its own Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) lines, with independent display filters per direction (All / BOS only / CHoCH only). Swing points can be labeled HH/HL/LH/LL, and Strong/Weak High-Low liquidity levels are marked separately from the break lines.

Order blocks are drawn from both internal and swing structure breaks, each with its own kept-object count, an ATR-based or average-range filter for what counts as a valid base candle, and a choice of mitigation rule based on close price or high/low touch. Fair Value Gaps are drawn from three-candle imbalances, with an optional auto-threshold that filters out gaps smaller than the average candle body, and can be extended forward by a set number of bars. Equal Highs and Equal Lows are marked using a configurable lookback length and an ATR-ratio equality threshold, and a Premium/Discount band with a 50% equilibrium line is drawn between the active swing high and low.

Signal Engine

Four independent signal types can be enabled or disabled separately, each contributing a weighted score toward a minimum-confluence threshold before a signal fires: Order Block Retest, with separate sub-switches for internal and swing order blocks; Fair Value Gap Fill; Liquidity Sweep followed by a CHoCH within a configurable bar lookback; and a Premium/Discount bias, usable as either a context filter or a full independent signal. Each signal type carries its own weight (Sweep+CHoCH weighted highest, FVG lowest), so the engine compares the sum of agreeing weights against a minimum confluence score rather than a raw vote count.

Signal quality is hardened with several filters: a rejection-candle confirmation requiring the close to sit within a configurable percentage of the bar's range in the signal's direction; a maximum order-block penetration filter that ignores retests where price has already wicked too far through the block; a maximum age filter for Fair Value Gaps; and an optional higher-timeframe bias filter (EMA slope or full HTF structure) that blocks counter-trend signals. An optional session filter can restrict signals to a configured server-time hour window, and a minimum-bars-between-signals setting (same direction and any direction) prevents cluttered, whipsaw arrows in choppy consolidation.

Visual Signal Output

Each filtered signal is marked with a Buy/Sell arrow, an Entry line, and SL/TP lines with price labels. Stop Loss can be based on a fixed point distance, an ATR multiple, or the structural edge of the triggering zone, with Take Profit set by a Risk:Reward multiplier. A consolidated Entry/SL/TP/RR info box is placed automatically in open chart space above a Sell or below a Buy, with collision-avoidance retries so it doesn't overlap price action or other zones.

Dashboard

An on-chart dashboard panel, with a configurable position and auto-shrinking font, shows account/symbol info, broker and local time, current internal and swing structure bias, active signal engine settings, and a list of the most recent signals with their matched conditions. An optional Recent News section reads MetaTrader 5's built-in Economic Calendar directly (no external requests), filterable by currency, title keyword, and impact level, showing upcoming and past matching events in server time.

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Type: Indicator (visual structure + signal reference, no auto-trading)
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe; tuned defaults for XAUUSD / M15-H1

Support

Questions and requests can be submitted through the product's comments section or via mql5.com private messages.

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Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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