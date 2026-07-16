Pivot Trend ZigZag Swing With MA Filter
- Indicators
-
Kenichiro SakamotoI'm Kenichiro Sakamoto, the developer behind FXEA365 — a studio building transparent, rule-based Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 16 July 2026
FREE — ZigZag swing pivots plus a moving-average trend filter, drawn together. It shows the pivot levels and trend context that a pivot-breakout system trades on. Tuned for gold (XAUUSD).
100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.
A pivot break only means something in the direction of the larger trend. This indicator marks each confirmed swing pivot and plots a trend moving average, so you can see at a glance whether a break of the last pivot is with the trend or against it.
=== WHAT IT DRAWS ===
- Confirmed ZigZag swing highs and lows (dots) - the pivots a breakout system reacts to.
- The trend moving average (default MA 50).
=== NO REPAINTING OF CONFIRMED PIVOTS ===
A pivot is only plotted once it is confirmed as the local extreme of its window. Confirmed pivots do not move. (Like every ZigZag, the most recent, still-forming leg is provisional until a new extreme confirms it - that is inherent to swing detection, not a defect.)
=== SETTINGS ===
- ZZDepth (default 12), ZZDev (default 5), ZZBackstep (default 3): swing sensitivity.
- MA_Period (default 50): the trend filter.
Defaults are an XAUUSD configuration - a starting point, not a universal setting.
=== HONEST NOTE ===
A visualisation tool, not a signal service. A pivot breakout with the trend is a setup, not a guarantee. Trend systems have a win rate below 50%. Watch how pivots and the MA behave on your instrument before trading the idea.
=== THE SAME LOGIC AS AN EA ===
Our Gold Pivot Trend Follower EA trades a pivot breakout confirmed by an MA trend filter and a stochastic gate, with a hard stop-loss on every trade, no martingale and no grid.
Gold Pivot Trend Follower: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185372
Our free Donchian Trend Engine EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
=== THE EXPERT ADVISORS BUILT ON THE SAME DISCIPLINE ===
This indicator is a visualisation tool. If you want the same trend-following discipline as an automated system - closed-bar entries, a hard stop-loss on every trade, an ATR trailing stop, one position at a time, no martingale and no grid - these are ours, with the real-tick numbers we measured:
- Megamax Donchian Trend (USDJPY H1) — profit factor 1.50, maximum equity drawdown 7.3%, 631 trades over 9.4 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181838
- Atlas Diversified Trend Portfolio — 5 markets in one EA. Profit factor 1.48, maximum equity drawdown 19.7%, 1,193 trades over 7.5 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182751
- Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower (BTCUSD H4) — profit factor 2.38, maximum equity drawdown 8.3%, 128 trades over 8 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181831
More free tools from us:
- Donchian Trend Engine (EA): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
- Donchian Channel + ATR Trailing Stop (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185547
- Crypto Trend Channel (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185642
- Dip Buyer Zones (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185644
- Volatility Squeeze (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187032
All our products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller
If it is useful, a review helps us more than anything else.
100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.
A pivot break only means something in the direction of the larger trend. This indicator marks each confirmed swing pivot and plots a trend moving average, so you can see at a glance whether a break of the last pivot is with the trend or against it.
=== WHAT IT DRAWS ===
- Confirmed ZigZag swing highs and lows (dots) - the pivots a breakout system reacts to.
- The trend moving average (default MA 50).
=== NO REPAINTING OF CONFIRMED PIVOTS ===
A pivot is only plotted once it is confirmed as the local extreme of its window. Confirmed pivots do not move. (Like every ZigZag, the most recent, still-forming leg is provisional until a new extreme confirms it - that is inherent to swing detection, not a defect.)
=== SETTINGS ===
- ZZDepth (default 12), ZZDev (default 5), ZZBackstep (default 3): swing sensitivity.
- MA_Period (default 50): the trend filter.
Defaults are an XAUUSD configuration - a starting point, not a universal setting.
=== HONEST NOTE ===
A visualisation tool, not a signal service. A pivot breakout with the trend is a setup, not a guarantee. Trend systems have a win rate below 50%. Watch how pivots and the MA behave on your instrument before trading the idea.
=== THE SAME LOGIC AS AN EA ===
Our Gold Pivot Trend Follower EA trades a pivot breakout confirmed by an MA trend filter and a stochastic gate, with a hard stop-loss on every trade, no martingale and no grid.
Gold Pivot Trend Follower: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185372
Our free Donchian Trend Engine EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
=== THE EXPERT ADVISORS BUILT ON THE SAME DISCIPLINE ===
This indicator is a visualisation tool. If you want the same trend-following discipline as an automated system - closed-bar entries, a hard stop-loss on every trade, an ATR trailing stop, one position at a time, no martingale and no grid - these are ours, with the real-tick numbers we measured:
- Megamax Donchian Trend (USDJPY H1) — profit factor 1.50, maximum equity drawdown 7.3%, 631 trades over 9.4 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181838
- Atlas Diversified Trend Portfolio — 5 markets in one EA. Profit factor 1.48, maximum equity drawdown 19.7%, 1,193 trades over 7.5 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182751
- Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower (BTCUSD H4) — profit factor 2.38, maximum equity drawdown 8.3%, 128 trades over 8 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181831
More free tools from us:
- Donchian Trend Engine (EA): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
- Donchian Channel + ATR Trailing Stop (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185547
- Crypto Trend Channel (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185642
- Dip Buyer Zones (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185644
- Volatility Squeeze (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187032
All our products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller
If it is useful, a review helps us more than anything else.