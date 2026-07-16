Pivot Trend ZigZag Swing With MA Filter

FREE — ZigZag swing pivots plus a moving-average trend filter, drawn together. It shows the pivot levels and trend context that a pivot-breakout system trades on. Tuned for gold (XAUUSD).

100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.

A pivot break only means something in the direction of the larger trend. This indicator marks each confirmed swing pivot and plots a trend moving average, so you can see at a glance whether a break of the last pivot is with the trend or against it.

=== WHAT IT DRAWS ===
- Confirmed ZigZag swing highs and lows (dots) - the pivots a breakout system reacts to.
- The trend moving average (default MA 50).

=== NO REPAINTING OF CONFIRMED PIVOTS ===
A pivot is only plotted once it is confirmed as the local extreme of its window. Confirmed pivots do not move. (Like every ZigZag, the most recent, still-forming leg is provisional until a new extreme confirms it - that is inherent to swing detection, not a defect.)

=== SETTINGS ===
- ZZDepth (default 12), ZZDev (default 5), ZZBackstep (default 3): swing sensitivity.
- MA_Period (default 50): the trend filter.

Defaults are an XAUUSD configuration - a starting point, not a universal setting.

=== HONEST NOTE ===
A visualisation tool, not a signal service. A pivot breakout with the trend is a setup, not a guarantee. Trend systems have a win rate below 50%. Watch how pivots and the MA behave on your instrument before trading the idea.

=== THE SAME LOGIC AS AN EA ===
Our Gold Pivot Trend Follower EA trades a pivot breakout confirmed by an MA trend filter and a stochastic gate, with a hard stop-loss on every trade, no martingale and no grid.
Gold Pivot Trend Follower: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185372
Our free Donchian Trend Engine EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534

=== THE EXPERT ADVISORS BUILT ON THE SAME DISCIPLINE ===
This indicator is a visualisation tool. If you want the same trend-following discipline as an automated system - closed-bar entries, a hard stop-loss on every trade, an ATR trailing stop, one position at a time, no martingale and no grid - these are ours, with the real-tick numbers we measured:

- Megamax Donchian Trend (USDJPY H1) — profit factor 1.50, maximum equity drawdown 7.3%, 631 trades over 9.4 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181838
- Atlas Diversified Trend Portfolio — 5 markets in one EA. Profit factor 1.48, maximum equity drawdown 19.7%, 1,193 trades over 7.5 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182751
- Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower (BTCUSD H4) — profit factor 2.38, maximum equity drawdown 8.3%, 128 trades over 8 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181831

More free tools from us:
- Donchian Trend Engine (EA): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
- Donchian Channel + ATR Trailing Stop (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185547
- Crypto Trend Channel (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185642
- Dip Buyer Zones (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185644
- Volatility Squeeze (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187032

All our products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller

If it is useful, a review helps us more than anything else.
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Volume flow Profile
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
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5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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