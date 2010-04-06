Combining the best of Price Action, Directional Movement, and Divergence / Convergence analysis, the Candle Color Trend is the easy and reliable way to identify the direction of the trend.

The indicator automatically paints the candles according to the premise that the upward trend is defined by prices that form a series of ascending tops and bottoms. On the other hand, the downward trend is defined by prices that form a series of descending tops and bottoms.









Color Trend is certainly one of the best filters for your trend-following strategy, but it is not recommended as a single input signal.