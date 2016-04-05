Pump Liquidity Refueling





PUMP V3_0 Liquidity Refueling — Refueling Your BalanceWhat is "Liquidity Refueling"?

Think of the Forex market as a highway and liquidity as the fuel.

When institutional players "pour" massive volume into the market, the price makes a sharp surge — an impulse or a "pump."

The PUMP V3_0 EA acts as a smart fueling station: it identifies moments of maximum market energy and "pumps" that momentum directly into your trading account.

Performance Metrics (Strategy Tester Data):Net Profit "Pumped" into Balance: From +81.9% to +673.4% during the test period.

Profitability (Profit Factor): Up to 42.59 (on EURUSD).

Win Rate: Consistently between 75% and an impressive 93.5%.

Key Features:Smart Break-Even: Automatically protects the position once 50% of the target is reached.

Liquidity Pyramiding: Safely adds to winning positions to maximize profit potential.

Impulse Filter: Built-in logic to detect "clean" price surges without market noise.

Default Setup:Lot Size: 0.01 – 0.1 (fixed). Minimum Deposit: $500 Optional. Leverage: 1:100.



