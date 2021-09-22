Pivot Reversal Free
- Indicators
-
Fyodor KorotkovNice man.
Create personal project offer: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=teslatrader
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 23 September 2021
Hi there!
Since I am starting commercial and non-commercial product publishing I would highly appreciate:
- If you like this product, please rate it. That will help to promote not only this product, but indirectly another ones. So, such promotion will help to make some money from commercial products. Thus, I will have opportunity to fund my another directions of trading researches like bot development using mql4 and mql5 programming languages as well as python written products like crypto bots.
- If you don't like that product - feel free to write me PM or leave comment on product page with recommendation what to improve and if it will have sense, I'll do that.
- Feel free to subscribe on my new telegram channel where I am going to publish updates regarding all directions of trading software development (not only mql products). Thus you be able to try new features in first row.
Indicator detects pivot points of supposed reversal trends and print text labels at the opening of signal bar.
There are 4 inputs:
- Bars to left - quantity of bars for analyzing to the left of currently analyzing bar;
- Bars to right - quantity of bars for analyzing to the right when and if left bars analysis found supposed pivot point;
- ATR (average true range) period and multiplier are used some type of noise reducing calculations.
Labels contain direction of signal LE means long entry and SE - short entry. Also they contain price of signal pivot point.
Free version differs from commercial one by output of calculated buffers of baselines and main trade signal buffer in data window. Thus, basically it allows to use indicator in manual mode, but if you would like to incorporate it with expert advisor, say for stop loss definition or supposed take profit goals, you need commercial version.
Profitable trading!
Regards, Fyodor.
Good Work Mister