Pivot Reversal Free

Hi there!

Since I am starting commercial and non-commercial product publishing I would highly appreciate:

Indicator detects pivot points of supposed reversal trends and print text labels at the opening of signal bar.

There are 4 inputs:

Labels contain direction of signal LE means long entry and SE - short entry. Also they contain price of signal pivot point.



Free version differs from commercial one by output of calculated buffers of baselines and main trade signal buffer in data window. Thus, basically it allows to use indicator in manual mode, but if you would like to incorporate it with expert advisor, say for stop loss definition or supposed take profit goals, you need commercial version.

Profitable trading!

Regards, Fyodor.

