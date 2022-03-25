KT Psar Arrows
- Indicators
-
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 25 March 2022
- Activations: 10
KT Psar Arrows plots the arrows on chart using the standard Parabolic SAR indicator. A bullish arrow is plotted when the candle's high touch the SAR. A bearish arrow is plotted when the candle's low touch the SAR. The signals are generated in the real-time without waiting for the bar close.
Features
- A beneficial tool for traders who want to experiment with the trading strategies that include the use of Parabolic Sar indicator.
- Can be used to find turning points in the market.
- Use custom PSAR inputs.
- All MT4 alerts are available.
A Word of Caution: The Parabolic SAR is a lagging and strict mechanical indicator. Every potential trade should be filtered by well-defined rules.
Input Parameters
- PSAR Step: Insert the step value.
- PSAR Maximum: Insert the maximum value.
- Show PSAR Dots: Show/hide the PSAR dots. Arrows will work normally without the PSAR dots.
- Rest of the inputs are self-explanatory.