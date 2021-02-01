Chefs Super Trend Plus Indicator

A top-quality from the famous XSuper Trend indicator. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm, and implements many useful features Which includes Trend Indicators as Filters like MACD,CCI and Alligator. The Chefs Super Trend Plus Indicator is a great way to identify the current market trend. The indicator shows a clear distinction between uptrends and downtrends. The indicators has optional filters for sound signal. Suitable for the following trending pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/ZAR, USD/MXN. Other trending pairs are inclusive also.

Easy to trade
It implements alerts of all kinds
It is non-repainting and non-backpainting
User can specify the ATR Period, default is set to 10 as per original formula


Input Parameters
ATR Period - This is the average true range period.
ATR Multiplier - The ATR multiplier which defines the trend.
Dashboard - In this parameter group, you can enable or disable the dashboard and customize its colors.
Alerts - Enable or disable alerts of all kinds.


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Utilities
MT4 To Telegram Signal Pro MT4 To Telegram Signal Pro allows you to broadcast your trades to a Telegram Channel or Group. Can be used to build, support and expand your own network of traders. A Group can have 200.000 members, A Channel can have an unlimited number of subscribers. The messages are send to Telegram in HTML5 format, which is the preferred language. Ability to broadcast newly opened trades, trades that were closed, and sending out status reports on set intervals. This EA also has
Chef Moving Power
Emmanuel Chukwudi Offor
Experts
Chef Moving Power Chef Moving Power brings to your door step the exact strategies the big companies, CTAs(Commodity Trading Advisors), trend followers or managed futures traders uses. its an Expert Advisor that utilizes the power of moving Average to its fullness. 80% of indicators and Expert Advisor carries Moving Average and therefore it has more control of price than any indicator in the market. Chef Moving Power brings 3 moving average strategy that suite your taste of trade , these strateg
Chefs Super Trend Plus
Emmanuel Chukwudi Offor
Experts
Chefs Super Trend Plus advisor trades using the famous xsuper trend indicator. Its a trend following Expert Advisor and it executes trade when the trend changes, when breakout occurs, when correction happens and when pullback occurs. It implements many useful features like customizable trading sessions, multi-timeframe filters, Optional trend indicator filters like the CCI, Alligator and MACD. The unique thing about the Chefs Super Trend Plus is that it only moves in the direction of the trend
Chefs Arbitrage
Emmanuel Chukwudi Offor
Experts
Chefs Arbitrage is the Professional EA that uses Bollinger band RSI and stochastic to determine price Action. I have implemented a lot of features and systems in this EA in order to improve its overall performance. MACD as optional filter to boost the  3 additional trading strategies in the Chefs Arbitrage which increase the total profit. The EA has optional features like Advanced Time Management system, Notification System, Friday Exit System, Advanced News Filter and i have added additional p
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constelgalactica
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constelgalactica 2021.02.02 01:53 
 

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Emmanuel Chukwudi Offor
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Reply from developer Emmanuel Chukwudi Offor 2021.02.02 02:23
its an indicator not expert advisor!
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