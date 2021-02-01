A top-quality from the famous XSuper Trend indicator. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm, and implements many useful features Which includes Trend Indicators as Filters like MACD,CCI and Alligator. The Chefs Super Trend Plus Indicator is a great way to identify the current market trend. The indicator shows a clear distinction between uptrends and downtrends. The indicators has optional filters for sound signal. Suitable for the following trending pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/ZAR, USD/MXN. Other trending pairs are inclusive also.





Easy to trade

It implements alerts of all kinds

It is non-repainting and non-backpainting

User can specify the ATR Period, default is set to 10 as per original formula









Input Parameters

ATR Period - This is the average true range period.

ATR Multiplier - The ATR multiplier which defines the trend.

Dashboard - In this parameter group, you can enable or disable the dashboard and customize its colors.

Alerts - Enable or disable alerts of all kinds.







