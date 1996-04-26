Trend Meter MT4

Hello, Traders. 

Are you the type of trader who struggles with knowing if the market is trending or ranging? If yes, then this is for you. With the help of the ADX indicator, most professional traders even algotraders relies on ADX to give hit of the market's recent mood. And with this project, trend and range are indicated with different colors to aid your trading decisions.

Also, this indicator which is one of the practice exercise on how to develop an indicator from my course on Udemy where I teaches how to develop indicators and Expert Advisors without having any basic knowledge. And I am glad to make it available here for free to everyone.

I hope you will enjoy it. Please do not hesitate to request for any change you will like me to add to this project to make it better.

Goodluck with your trading.

Happy Trading! Happy Automation!
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Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Indicators
Hello, traders! A long time ago while I was streaming on YouTube, I came across a powerful strategy that uses RSI and Moving Average is an amazing fashion. As an enthusiastic forex trader and MQL4/5 programmer, I developed an Indicator and Expert Advisor based on this strategy. I am giving out the Indicator here for you all as one of my way to contribute to the trading community. Kindly watch the video below where the strategy is been explained. This is the Expert Advisor version for this strat
FREE
Candle Swing High and Low
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Indicators
Hello, Traders.  If you are a trader like me who believe strongly in price action like candlestick patterns, this is for you. This is a swing high and swing low candlestick indicator. This is one of the practice exercise on how to develop an indicator from my course on Udemy where I teaches how to develop indicators and Expert Advisors without having any basic knowledge. And I am glad to make it available here for free to every candlestick lovers. I hope you will enjoy it. Please do not hesit
FREE
Lot Calculator MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
CALCULATE YOUR LOTSIZE RIGHT HERE ON METATRADER!!! Hello, traders. Are you are a risk management-oriented trader? If Yes, then this is for you. My name is Ibrahim, I have developed a tool that can help you calculate your lotsize based on your risk percentage relative to your account balance. This tool can also help you to calculate your lotsize if you have an absolute value you wish to risk instead of specifying your risk in %. For example, you can specify that you wish to risk $100 from your
FREE
ATR SlTp MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Indicators
Hello, Traders! I have developed something for traders who uses Average True Range aka ATR value to determine their trade's Stoploss and Takeprofit. With this indicator you can easily set the Takeprofit and Stoploss with the multiplier of your choice. To use this, kindly adjust the ATR Period to your trading style, then adjust the Stoploss Multiplier and Takeprofit Multiplier accordingly. Happy Trading. Goodluck and Goodtrading!!!
FREE
Grid Feast MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Hello, traders! A long time ago while I was streaming on YouTube, I came across a powerful grid strategy from Expert4x. As an enthusiastic forex trader and MQL4/5 programmer, I developed an Expert Advisor based on the strategy and I have been using the EA since then. The first version of the project was strictly based on the video below then after long optimization, I was able to reduce the drawdown by adding to strategy using my experience to achieve a lower drawdown. MT5 version:   https://ww
Engulfing Candle Scanner
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Indicators
This is an indicator that helps you to scan the whole timeframe then informs you about the last candle position Engulfing Candlestick pattern was formed. The indicator also send alert to your mobile when a new engulfing candle is formed.  For the visual; 1. Green up arrow indicates a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern  2. Red down arrow indicates a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern
FREE
Breakeven Manager MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. Have you experienced entering a position where the market initially moves in your favour or approach your takeprofit then suddenly the market reversed opposite your position? Well, it has happened to me numerous times and today I decide to fight back. I present to you a trade manager that help you protect your position(s). This project helps you set your position(s) to breakeven either when a certain amount of pips you specify is reached or a
FREE
ATR SlTp MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Indicators
Hello, Traders! I have developed something for traders who uses Average True Range aka ATR value to determine their trade's Stoploss and Takeprofit. With this indicator you can easily set the Takeprofit and Stoploss with the multiplier of your choice. To use this, kindly adjust the ATR Period to your trading style, then adjust the Stoploss Multiplier and Takeprofit Multiplier accordingly. Happy Trading. Goodluck and Goodtrading!!!
FREE
Lot Calculator MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
CALCULATE YOUR LOTSIZE RIGHT HERE ON METATRADER!!! Hello, traders. Are you are a risk management-oriented trader? If Yes, then this is for you. My name is Ibrahim, I have developed a tool that can help you calculate your lotsize based on your risk percentage relative to your account balance. This tool can also help you to calculate your lotsize if you have an absolute value you wish to risk instead of specifying your risk in %. For example, you can specify that you wish to risk $100 from your
FREE
Breakeven Manager
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. Have you experienced entering a position where the market initially moves in your favour or approach your takeprofit then suddenly the market reversed opposite your position? Well, it has happened to me numerous times and today I decide to fight back. I present to you a trade manager that help you protect your position(s). This project helps you set your position(s) to breakeven either when a certain amount of pips you specify is reached or a
FREE
Breakout Hunter MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. I have got you an interesting project based on price breakout. This project is best for traders who is interested in or who trade time-based range breakout. The project protects you from applying emotional decisions on your trading. The EA can also be used for prop firm challenges, you only need to adjust the time breakout range to your desire, adjust the account percent/fixed lot you wish to use then you are good to go. Recommendation The EA
Equity Security
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
THE DEFENSIVE MEASURE OF YOUR PROFIT MAKING STRATEGIES! As said by Master Sun Tzu: Security against defeat implies defensive tactics; ability to defeat the enemy means taking the offensive. Do you want to stop having ridiculous drawdown because of glitches incurred by your Expert Advisors(EA)? Do you want to track your wins and losses and take risk management seriously? Before you purchase your next prop firm account or your next Expert Advisor, hold on. First, Congratulations! I have developed
Martingale and Hedge Manager MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
Hello, traders. Are you the kind of trader who is confident about his entry but usually end up as a subject of stoploss hunt? Your analysis are more than 70% correct but your trades usually hit stoploss due to stop hunt or market manipulations? If you are, then it's time to take over! With this tool you can win all your accurate trades with zero worries. This tool also help you trail your positions and lock-in your profits untill Mr. Market decides to reverse. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com
Breakout Hunter MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. I have got you an interesting project based on price breakout. This project is best for traders who is interested in or who trade time-based range breakout. The project protects you from applying emotional decisions on your trading. The EA can also be used for prop firm challenges, you only need to adjust the time breakout range to your desire, adjust the account percent/fixed lot you wish to use then you are good to go. Recommendation The EA
Equity Security MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
THE DEFENSIVE MEASURE OF YOUR PROFIT MAKING STRATEGIES! As said by Master Sun Tzu: Security against defeat implies defensive tactics; ability to defeat the enemy means taking the offensive. Do you want to stop having ridiculous drawdown because of glitches incurred by your Expert Advisors(EA)? Do you want to track your wins and losses and take risk management seriously? Before you purchase your next prop firm account or your next Expert Advisor, hold on. First, Congratulations! I have develop
Grid Feast MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Hello, traders! A long time ago while I was streaming on YouTube, I came across a powerful grid strategy from Expert4x. As an enthusiastic forex trader and MQL4/5 programmer, I developed an Expert Advisor based on the strategy and I have been using the EA since then. The first version of the project was strictly based on the video below then after long optimization, I was able to reduce the drawdown by adding to strategy using my experience to achieve a lower drawdown. MT4 version: https://www.
Martingale and Hedge Manager MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
Hello, traders. Are you the kind of trader who is confident about his entry but usually end up as a subject of stoploss hunt? Your analysis are more than 70% correct but your trades usually hit stoploss due to stop hunt or market manipulations? If you are, then it's time to take over! With this tool you can win all your accurate trades with zero worries. This tool also help you trail your positions and lock-in your profits untill Mr. Market decides to reverse. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com
RSI and MA Cross MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Hello, traders! A long time ago while I was streaming on YouTube, I came across a powerful strategy that uses RSI and Moving Average is an amazing fashion. As an enthusiastic forex trader and MQL4/5 programmer, I developed an Indicator and Expert Advisor based on this strategy. The Indicator version is free and can be downloaded in the link below. While the Expert Advisor version is armed with both a defensive strategy for the case the market haven't gone your way and offensive strategies for t
Gold Feast EA
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Defensive tactic + Offensive tactic + Stamina Have you ever imagined the combination of Muhammad Ali and Iron Mike Tyson in their respective prime? Finally, your set and forget trading robot is here. Behold, let me introduce to you GOLD FEAST, a practical robot with Ali-Tyson knockout super strength. To ensure minimal drawdown between 17-21% this EA is strictly designed to milk the Gold market. Let's skip the long talk. Download a demo, backtest the EA and grab your copy if you like what you s
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