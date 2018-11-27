MOM Standard and Hidden Divergences

The Momentum Standard/Hidden Divergence indicator will plot the momentum, and will also identify and plot standard (regular) divergences between the indicator and the price action, OR it can be set to identify and plot hidden (reverse) divergences between the indicator and the price action. The divergences themselves are implemented as lines (default green for bullish divergence and red for bearish divergence) drawn in the indicator pane. If activated via the Inputs dialog, alerts will be generated whenever a new divergence is identified or when an existing divergence is extended.

An option is also provided to highlight the divergences in the price pane. When this option is selected, shapes will be drawn above the bar highs that identify the starting/ending point of an upper (bearish) divergence, and vice-versa for lower (bullish) divergences. You can select to highlight all divergences, or just the most recent divergence.

A divergence is often a precursor to a price reversal. In a bullish (regular) divergence, price will be making lower-lows while the indicator being tracked will make higher lows which typically indicates a reduction (or reversal) in momentum. The reverse is true for a bearish (regular) divergence.

When a security is in a strong trend, regular divergence will tend to generate a number of false signals. In this situation hidden divergences can be used to identify entry/re-entry points. A bullish (hidden) divergence occurs when price makes a higher-low while the indicator makes a lower-low. The reverse is true for a bearish (hidden) divergence.

While divergences can be used to generate entry signals, most traders use them to confirm some other trading signal. And as mentioned above, if the security is trending you would look for hidden divergences while at all other times you would focus on regular divergences.

Almost any oscillator can be used for purposes of divergence-detection, but there are certain indicators that are more effective at this task and these include the CCI, RSI, Momentum, Stochastics, and MACD. We offer divergence-checking versions of all of these.

The Inputs menu provides full control over the underlying indicator parameters as well all divergence-specific properties and cosmetics.

Menu Option
Description
Momentum Period
Set the period for the Momentum calculation. Default is 14.
Source
Select the price input source. Default is Close
Pivot Lookback
Set the number of pivots over which divergences should be scanned. Default is 5, range is 1-50.
Minimum Length
Set the minimum length, in bars, for a valid divergence. Default is 6.
Divergence Type
Select from Regular Divergence and Hidden Divergence.
Bullish Divergence Color
Set the color for bullish divergence lines.
Bearish Divergence Color
Set the color for bearish divergence lines.
--Line Thickness
Set the line thickness for divergence lines. Range is from 1 to 6. Default is 2.
--Line Style
Set the line style for divergence lines. Default is Solid.
Highlight Divergence in Chart?
True or False. If True then the starting/ending points of divergences will be highlighted in the price pane.
--Most Recent Only?
True or False. If True then only the most recent divergence will be highlighted in the price pane.
--Shape Size
Set the size of the shape to be used when highlighting divergences.
--Bullish Shape Color
Set the color to be used for highlighting bullish divergences.
--Bearish Shape Color
Set the color to be used for highlighting bearish divergences.
Alert on Bullish Divergence?
True or False. If True then alerts will be generated for bullish divergences.
Alert on Bearish Divergence?
True or False. If True then alerts will be generated for bearish divergences.
--Send Email Alerts?
True or False. If True then email alerts will be generated along with the standard audio alert.
--Bullish Alert Sound
Set the WAV file to be used for bullish alerts.
--Bearish Alert Sound
Set the WAV file to be used for bearish alerts.


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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (39)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
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Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
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