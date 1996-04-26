RSI Divergence Pulse MT4

RSI Divergence Pulse — Smart Divergence Scanner with MTF Panel, Zone Fill, Alerts & Dashboard


FULL DESCRIPTION

RSI Divergence Pulse is automatically detecting Regular and Hidden divergences, it shows a live Multi-Timeframe RSI panel, fills OB/OS zones for instant visual recognition, draws divergence lines on both the price chart and RSI subwindow, places Buy/Sell arrows, and provides real-time alerts. No more switching between 5 different RSI indicators.

- COLOR-CODED RSI LINE

   The RSI line changes color based on its current zone:
  • Blue — Neutral zone (between 30 and 70), normal price action territory
  • Green — Overbought zone (above 70), warning of overextension
  • Red — Oversold zone (below 30), warning of extreme weakness
- RSI SIGNAL LINE
   An SMA of RSI (default period 9) acts as a "signal line" — just like MACD's signal. Crossovers between RSI and Signal provide additional entry/exit timing. The difference (Diff) is shown in the dashboard.

- AUTOMATIC DIVERGENCE DETECTION

   Fractal-based pivot algorithm scans up to 500 bars for:
  •    Regular (Actual) Divergence — Classic reversal signals (price makes new extreme, RSI disagrees)
  •    Hidden Divergence — Powerful trend continuation signals during pullbacks
- DUAL DIVERGENCE LINES
   Solid lines for Regular, dashed lines for Hidden, drawn simultaneously on the price chart AND the RSI subwindow for instant visual confirmation. 4 independent colors for Bull Regular, Bear Regular, Bull Hidden, Bear Hidden.

- MULTI-TIMEFRAME RSI PANEL
   See RSI values across M5, M15, H1, H4 and D1 — all in one compact panel inside the indicator window. Each timeframe is color-coded by zone (green=bullish, red=overbought/bearish, blue=oversold). Find multi-timeframe confluence without opening extra charts.

- OB/OS ZONE FILLS
   Overbought (70+) and Oversold (30−) zones are filled with subtle background colors — red tint above 70, blue tint below 30. See at a glance when RSI enters extreme territory.

- BUY/SELL ARROWS
   Clear entry signals placed directly on the price chart at each divergence point. Color-coded to match the divergence type.

- SIGNAL LABELS
   "ACTUAL ▲" for reversal setups, "Hidden ▼" for continuation — zero guesswork on divergence type.

- REAL-TIME DASHBOARD

   Dark-theme info panel showing:
  • Live RSI value (green above 50 / red below 50)
  • Diff: RSI minus Signal (green = bullish momentum / red = bearish)
  • Signal line value (orange)
  • Current zone: OVERBOUGHT / BULLISH / BEARISH / OVERSOLD
  • Trend assessment: STRONG BUY / BUY / SELL / STRONG SELL / NEUTRAL
- MULTI-CHANNEL ALERTS
   Popup, Sound, Email, and Push Notification support. Alerts fire on confirmed divergence — never miss a high-probability setup.

- FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE
   Independent colors for all 4 divergence types. Toggle everything on/off: arrows, labels, dashboard, MTF panel, zone fills. Adjust OB/OS/Middle levels to suit your strategy.

- WORKS EVERYWHERE
   Any symbol (Forex, Stocks, Indices, Crypto, Commodities), any timeframe (M1 to MN).

- CLEAN & LIGHTWEIGHT
   No DLLs, no external dependencies. All objects auto-cleaned on removal. Non-repainting confirmed signals.


HOW IT WORKS
The indicator calculates the standard RSI (default period 14) and adds a Signal line (SMA of RSI, default period 9). It uses a fractal-based pivot detection algorithm to identify significant RSI highs and lows. By comparing consecutive pivots against corresponding price action:

  • Price Lower-Low + RSI Higher-Low → Regular Bullish Divergence (reversal up)
  • Price Higher-High + RSI Lower-High → Regular Bearish Divergence (reversal down)
  • Price Higher-Low + RSI Lower-Low → Hidden Bullish Divergence (trend continuation up)
  • Price Lower-High + RSI Higher-High → Hidden Bearish Divergence (trend continuation down)
The RSI line color changes automatically by zone — green in overbought, blue in neutral, red in oversold — so you can see market conditions at a glance without checking values.

The Multi-Timeframe panel reads RSI from 5 timeframes simultaneously, color-coded by zone, giving you instant confluence across the timeframe spectrum without switching charts.

The dashboard provides a real-time summary: RSI value, Signal value, their difference, the current zone assessment, and a trend strength rating from STRONG BUY to STRONG SELL.


INPUT PARAMETERS
RSI Settings:
  • RSI Period (default: 14)
  • Signal MA Period (default: 9) — SMA smoothing for the signal line
  • Applied Price (default: Close)
Levels:
  • Overbought Level (default: 70)
  • Middle Level (default: 50)
  • Oversold Level (default: 30)
Divergence Detection:
  • Pivot Strength — bars each side for pivot confirmation (default: 5)
  • Max Lookback Bars — how far back to scan (default: 500)
  • Show Regular Divergence (default: true)
  • Show Hidden Divergence (default: true)
Visual Style:
  • 4 independent colors for Bull Regular, Bear Regular, Bull Hidden, Bear Hidden
  • Divergence line width (1-5)
  • Toggle: Arrows, Labels, Dashboard, OB/OS Zone Fill, MTF Panel
Alerts:
  • Popup Alert (default: off)
  • Sound Alert (default: off)
  • Email Notification (default: off)
  • Push Notification (default: off)

TRADING TIPS

  1. Regular divergence is strongest when RSI is deep in OB/OS zones (above 70 or below 30).
  2. Hidden divergence works best in clear trends — use it for pullback entries.
  3. Watch RSI color changes — green-to-blue (dropping out of OB) or red-to-blue (rising out of OS) are early warnings.
  4. Use the MTF panel for confluence: if H4 RSI is oversold AND H1 shows bullish divergence = high-probability long.
  5. Combine with support/resistance levels for highest probability entries.
  6. Don't fight the higher-timeframe RSI direction shown in the MTF panel.
  7. Multi-TF approach: confirm trend on H4/D1 via the MTF panel, find entries on H1/M15 via divergence signals.
  8. Zone fills make it instantly clear when RSI enters extreme territory — prepare for reversal signals.
  9. RSI/Signal crossover (Diff turning positive/negative) serves as a secondary confirmation signal.
  10. Use higher timeframes (H1+) for more reliable divergence signals with fewer false positives.
  11. Consider using 80/20 levels for strongly trending markets and 70/30 for range-bound conditions.

WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT FROM OTHER RSI INDICATORS

Most RSI indicators on the market offer only ONE feature:
  • Basic RSI line with no divergence
  • Divergence detection but no alerts
  • Multi-timeframe scanner but no divergence
  • Dashboard but no visual signals on chart
RSI Divergence Pulse combines ALL of these into ONE professional tool:
  • Color-Coded RSI Line (blue/green/red by zone)
  • RSI Signal Line with crossover confirmation
  • Regular + Hidden Divergence Detection
  • Multi-Timeframe RSI Panel (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1)
  • OB/OS Zone Fills with background coloring
  • Buy/Sell Arrows + Signal Labels on Chart
  • Live Dashboard with Zone + Trend Assessment
  • Full Alert System (Popup, Sound, Email, Push)
  • Non-repainting, lightweight, zero dependencies

ALERTS

Enable any combination of alert types:
  • MetaTrader Popup Dialog
  • Sound Alert (alert2.wav)
  • Email (requires SMTP configuration in MetaTrader)
  • Push Notification (requires MetaTrader mobile app + MetaQuotes ID)
Alerts fire ONCE per confirmed divergence signal — no spam, no repeated alerts.


COMPATIBILITY

  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5) — included
  • MetaTrader 4 (MT4) — separate version available
  • Any broker, any symbol, any timeframe
  • No DLLs required

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS BY TIMEFRAME

Timeframe    Pivot Strength   Max Lookback   RSI Period   Notes
M1 - M15     2 - 3            300            14           Fast signals, more noise
M30 - H1     4 - 5            500            14           Balanced (default)
H4 - Daily   5 - 8            500            14           Reliable, fewer signals
Weekly+      8 - 10           300            14           Major moves only


WHAT YOU GET

  • A professional RSI indicator that does the divergence analysis for you
  • Clear visual signals — no subjective interpretation needed
  • Multi-Timeframe context without opening additional charts
  • Real-time zone + trend dashboard at a glance
  • Instant notifications on your phone/email
  • Works across all markets and timeframes
Stop manually scanning for divergences and switching between charts. Let RSI Divergence Pulse do the work while you focus on executing high-probability trades.


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Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.48 (27)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Indicators
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Market Reversal Alerts
Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (21)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Break and Retest
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (20)
Indicators
This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
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Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
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The indicator measures the imbalance between bulls and bears over a chosen period and shows a straight line in color between the two points right on your chart. Additionally indicator's window shows how exactly the volume developed in time. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) If the bulls have more volume than the bears, the line turns green.  If the bears have more volume, it is red. The line also shows
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SENSE is an automated fusion of  GANN target levels combined with fractal trend support lines. Mighty powerful combination. The system tells us where to open and close our trades. No redrawing.  No more wasting time on complex calculations— SENSE does it all for you. Just insert the indicator. Key Principles: Market is bullish when price is above the white lines - Buy above the white lines, stop below - Green lines are bullish targets Market is bearish when price is below the white lines - S
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KAMA Confluence Engine  Trade with the trend — and know your Entry, Stop and Targets the moment it turns. The KAMA Confluence Engine is an all-in-one trend indicator built around Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), enhanced with tick-volume weighting, multi-timeframe confirmation and automatic trade levels. It adapts to the market: fast and responsive in trends, calm and filtered in choppy conditions — so you stay on the right side of the move without the noise. What makes it different Vo
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MACD Divergency MT4
Ivan Stefanov
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When you get one of my indicators, you also receive a free one‑week version of any of my other indicators, so you can test how they work and see whether they fit the trading system you want to build. MACD indicator with divergence detection, histogram, arrows, labels, dashboard, and alerts. Overview MACD Divergence Pulse calculates MACD values and detects regular and hidden divergences using a fractal-based pivot method. It draws lines on the price chart and MACD window, places arrows and label
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Times MT5
Ivan Stefanov
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TIMES adds the time dimension to your analysis. It's the third piece of a trading trinity: Meravith shows the fair price, TransactionSpeed shows the fair volume, and TIMES shows where in time trading activity is concentrating — revealing whether momentum is being built or fading. What it plots: the zones (rectangles) Instead of cluttering the chart with lines, TIMES condenses its analysis into colored rectangles drawn directly on the price chart. Each rectangle marks a significant value zone pr
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One of the very few indicators that calculate levels solely based on price. The indicator is not affected by time frames, trends, or market cycles. One of the most logical indicators ever made. The indicator automatically calculates the daily levels of interest for market participants based on the activity from the previous day. It also calculates weekly, monthly, and yearly levels based on the activity from the previous week, month, or year. Combining everything this way, every day you know exa
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5 (1)
Indicators
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Indicators
MACD indicator with divergence detection, histogram, arrows, labels, dashboard, and alerts. When you get one of my indicators, you also receive a free one‑week version of any of my other indicators, so you can test how they work and see whether they fit the trading system you want to build. Overview MACD Divergence Pulse calculates MACD values and detects regular and hidden divergences using a fractal-based pivot method. It draws lines on the price chart and MACD window, places arrows and labels
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Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Advanced momentum oscillator that automatically adjusts its period based on market volatility for more accurate overbought and oversold signals. How It Works The indicator uses an adaptive period calculation that shortens during high volatility and lengthens during low volatility. This dynamic adjustment provides faster signals when the market is trending and reduces false signals during ranging conditions. The RSI value is calculated based on this variable period, making it more responsive t
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