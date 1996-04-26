Pyro Trend

Pyro Trend is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). The indicator is applicable for any data and periods. The middle of the trend wave, as well as the edges, are places of special heat and market behavior; when writing the indicator, an attempt was made to implement precisely finding the middle.

Pyro Trend is a trend indicator that uses an original calculation algorithm. This indicator paints arrows in different colors depending on the current state of the market and signals the user about a trend change.
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Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
The intelligent algorithm of the Trend Detects indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. Strategy for trend trading, filtering market noise and all the necessary functions built into one tool! The system itself shows in the form of arrows when to buy and when to sell. Uses only one parameter for settings. Simple, visual and effective trend detection. Most often, a good trend is visible on the price chart visually. But an experienced trader must clearly understand the current bal
Trend Ex
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Trend Ex is an author’s indicator of which you will not find anywhere else. This indicator allows you to find the most likely points of a trend reversal, a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. A simple but effective system for determining the forex trend. From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool. It works on all currency pairs, stocks, raw materials, cryptocurrencies. An alert system (alert, email notifications) will help to monitor several trad
Determined Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Determined Trend is a direction indicator for determining a trend. You need to understand that any dial indicator is just a visual waveform. As a rule, such Forex indicators contain a whole trading system, process information from several technical instruments and the appearance of its “arrow”? final calculation result. The indicator itself evaluates how strong a signal appears in the market, signals about it, and the trader can only make a trading decision. The Determined Trend indicator vis
Reflector
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Reflector is an auxiliary tool for technical analysis, which helps to determine the direction of the trend: either upward or downward price movement on the selected trading instrument. The indicator is an indicator of a trend type; it smooths out price fluctuations during signal formation by averaging data. The indicator uses calculations designed to smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not affect the overall picture of price movement. A trend can be increasing (bullish trend) and decreasing
Icebreaker
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Icebreaker trend indicator provides an opportunity to classify the direction of price movement, determining its strength. The solution to this problem helps to enter the market on time. You can not only see the direction of the trend but also the levels by which you can work. The indicator determines the prevailing trend in the price chart. But not only, but also analyzes the price movement, and indicate the points of possible reversals. This contributes to the quick and optimal opening of buy
Unexpected
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
The Unexpected indicator is surprisingly easy to use. You will appreciate the simplicity of the indicator in the very first days of trading. If you correctly determine the beginning of the trend, the result of the transaction will be appropriate. Trading based on trend indicators is the simplest and often the most effective. If you use a live binary options chart as a base, the chances of success are even higher. This indicator can track the steady price movement in a certain direction. In thi
Fact
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Fact shows favorable moments for entering the market. The indicator can work both for entry points, and as the filter. Uses two settings. This is a hybrid trend indicator, as it is based on the signals of elementary indicators and a special algorithm for analysis. The intelligent indicator algorithm accurately detects the trend, filters market noise and generates input signals. The indicator uses a color alarm: blue - when changing from descending to ascending, and red - on the contrary, to d
Troopers
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
All the points of intersection of the Troopers indicator will be points at which the trend direction changes. Sharp price fluctuations are ignored as well as noise around average prices. Signal points, where the color changes, can be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator tracks the market trend with very high reliability. This development can be used both for long-term trading and for pipsing on small periods. The indicator algorithm implements a kind of technical analysis base
Primary Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Primary Trend is a handy tool if you are used to trading on a clean chart, but sometimes you need to take a look at Primary Trend. The Primary Trend indicator studies price action as a collection of price and time vectors, and uses the average vector to determine the direction and strength of the market. This indicator highlights the short-term direction and strength of the market. The indicator is not redrawn. The indicator implements a breakout strategy. The arrows show the direction of the ma
Your Chance
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
The Your Chance indicator studies price action as a collection of price and time vectors, and uses the average vector to determine the direction and strength of the market. It also estimates the market trend based on rough measurements of price movement. This indicator is confirming and can be especially useful for traders looking for price movements. This indicator highlights the direction and strength of the market and can be used to trade price fluctuations.
Unexpected Decision
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Unexpected Decision is a trend indicator that uses an original calculation algorithm. This is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). The indicator is applicable for any data and periods. The middle of the trend wave, as well as the edges, are places of special heat and market behavior; when writing the indicator, an attempt was made to implement precisely finding the middle. This indicator paints arrows in different colors depending on th
Trend Analytics
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Trend Analytics is a technical analysis indicator that allows you to determine with sufficient probability when a trend and its direction or flat prevail in the foreign exchange market. The indicator is built on special algorithms. The dignity of which you see in the screenshots. The indicator can work on any timeframe, but to minimize the likelihood of false signals, you should set a timeframe from H15 and higher. In this case, you should use a small stop loss to protect against false signals.
Trends Definitive
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
The Trends Definitive indicator does not redraw and does not lag, it shows points for entering the market, points of potential market reversal. Uses one parameter for settings. Currency pairs never rise or fall in a straight line. Their ups and downs are interspersed with pullbacks and reversals. Every rise and every fall is reflected in your emotional state: hope is replaced by fear, and when it passes, hope appears again. The market uses your fear to prevent you from taking advantage of a st
Progres
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
The Progres indicator uses calculations designed to smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not affect the overall picture of price movement. This is an auxiliary tool for technical analysis, which helps to determine the direction of the trend: either upward or downward price movement on the selected trading instrument. The indicator is a trend-type indicator; it smooths out price fluctuations during signal formation by averaging data. The trend can be ascending (bullish) and decreasing (bearis
Trends Target
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Trend Target analyzes the main parameters of Forex, helps to obtain information about the current position of all market transactions for a particular asset. Trend Target makes it possible to classify the direction of price movement by determining its strength. Solving this problem helps to enter the market on time. You can not only see the direction of the trend, but also the levels that you can work with. The indicator also allows plotting levels. Quickly identifies support and resistance li
Compasss
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
The principle is very simple, practical and effective - they are implemented in the Compass indicator, which will help traders to protect their deposit from loss. This is one of the implementations of the indicator for protecting a position from loss. Similar implementations exist, this is not a complex algorithm. The indicator uses a series of moving averages, which, with a given Length step, form the resulting lines that are displayed on the price chart as blue and red lines. These lines are t
Consequence
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
The Consequence indicator determines the moments of the trend reversal and the direction of its movements. He will provide you with everything you need to overcome the losses due to human emotions. Consequence is equipped with the most advanced, adaptable and profitable trading algorithms. It's time to stop wandering in the dark and gain a clear vision of goals in intraday trading, for which this indicator was created. One of the secrets of short-term trading is knowing when to enter a trade.
Star 4D
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
The peculiarity of Star 4D is the presence of a signal for entry / exit - the indicator line denotes "buy" or "sell" signals in a certain color. The accuracy of this signal is quite acceptable, see and judge for yourself. Star 4D is also good for getting out of position. The indicator almost completely captures the trend, but filters must be used during a flat. When entering a position, you will always follow the trend. This great property makes Star 4D more attractive.
Ferbey
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
The intelligent algorithm of the Ferbey indicator shows potential reversal points of the market with a high probability. The Ferbey indicator is perfect for trend trading! If you trade with the trend, then a trading strategy based on this indicator will suit you perfectly. The indicator filters out market noise, practically all and all the necessary functions for working on a thread are built into one tool. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes, the indicator setting is at your req
Trend Regulator
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Most often, a good trend is visible on a price chart visually. But an experienced trader should clearly understand the current balance of power in the market before entering. The Trend Regulator indicator will help the trader to make decisions by helping him with the appropriate signals. The intelligent algorithm of the Trend Regulator indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. A strategy for trading with the trend, filtering market noise and all the necessary features built into o
Identify Take
Oleksii Ferbei
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Identify Take - trend trading strategy, market noise filtering and all necessary functions built into one tool! The system itself shows in the form of arrows when to buy and when to sell. Uses only one setting parameter. Simple, visual and effective trend detection. The intelligent algorithm of the Identify Take indicator shows the points of a potential market reversal. Most often, a good trend can be seen visually on the price chart. But an experienced trader must clearly understand the curre
Easys Trends
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
The Easy Trends indicator gives the trader the ability to visually determine which trend will be present at a particular time interval. It smooths out price fluctuations during signal formation by averaging the data. This is an auxiliary tool for technical analysis, which helps to determine the exact direction of the trend: either upward or downward movement of the price of a trading instrument. Although the indicator lags a little, it still generates the most reliable signals that a trader ca
Reversal Prices
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Reversal Prices is an indicator that has a fairly powerful and effective mechanism for adapting to changing market conditions. Reversal Prices - the new word in trend detection! With the development of information technology and a large number of participants, financial markets are less and less amenable to analysis by outdated indicators. Conventional technical analysis tools, such as the Moving Average or Stochastic, in their pure form are not able to determine the direction of the trend or it
Analytical Concentration
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
The new Analytical Concentration leading trend indicator uses adaptive anti-aliasing. It allows you to enter the market early. Indicator of a sharp turn to a dynamic change of direction. The Analytical Concentration indicator gives the trader the ability to visually determine which trend will be present at a particular time interval. An indicator that has a sufficiently powerful and effective mechanism for adapting to changing market conditions. A new word in trend detection! It smooths out pr
Trends Protection
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Trend Protection Indicator Uses one parameter for settings. Currency pairs never rise or fall in a straight line. Their ups and downs are interspersed with pullbacks and reversals. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag, it shows points for entering the market, points of potential market reversal. Every rise and every fall is reflected in your emotional state: hope gives way to fear, and when it passes, hope reappears. The market uses your fear to prevent you from taking advantage of a
Trinitron
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Индикатор Trinitron создан для того чтобы отображать тренд в наглядном виде. Одним из главных определений для мониторинга рынка валют является тренд. Тренд - это устойчивое направление движения цены. Для его нахождения индикатор использет расчёты, призванные сглаживать резкие колебания, не влияющие на общую картину движения цены. Тренд может быть возрастающим (бычий тренд) и убывающий (медвежий тренд). В большинстве случаев тренд растёт долго и резко падает, но во всём бывают исключения. На дв
Explosive Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the chart as a mathematical function with X-time and Y-price axes. Time is presented in bars, price in pips. The purpose of the analysis is to give the user a signal to action at the moment when the function forms a recoilless movement in one direction over a certain period of time. The indicator parameters must be selected for each currency pair, since the price function is formed differently for each currency pair. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with a
Trend Navigato
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
The Forex indicator   TrendNavigator   is a technical indicator. TrendNavigator is a tool that allows traders employing this strategy to better understand what is happening in the market and predict in which direction the price will continue to move. The indicator's values are calculated based on price movements of the currency pair or any other financial asset. Within the scope of technical analysis, the TrendNavigator indicator is used by traders to forecast future price values or the overall
Trends Finder
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
"Trend Finder" is a trend trading strategy that combines market noise filtration and all necessary functions in one tool! The system automatically displays entry and exit points using arrows. Only one parameter is sufficient for configuration. It offers simple, intuitively understandable, and effective trend detection. The intelligent algorithm of the "Trend Finder" indicator identifies potential market reversal points. Often, a good trend can be visually observed on the price chart. However, a
SafeSerie Managers
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
SafeSeries Manager is a professional multi-currency trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed for adaptive trading in volatile market conditions. Its core strengths are intelligent order series management, advanced risk control tools, and a flexible entry signal system. SafeSeries Manager aims for consistent profits while minimizing drawdowns and maintaining control over trading activity. Recommended minimum deposit: 10,000 units of the base currency. Key Features Intelligent Series Management —
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