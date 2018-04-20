SFO Trend Racer

5

SFO Trend Racer system is a trend indicator created by the CEO and Founder of "Simple Forex Options", Tevin Marshall. It serves 6 different functions all in one. It shows the trader the entry signals as well as exit signals, whether it is a take profit or a stop loss. It also uses trend filters and signal confirmations so that the trader is able to make the most logically fit decision. Trend Racer uses various filters and specific settings from a plethora of indicators. The beauty in this indicator is that it is self correcting. If the markets behave differently than the signal reading, there are safety precautions set into place to keep the trader from losing as much money as possible and in return getting in on the best suitable direction. This indicator aims to get the trader in on a trend as early as possible and also allow them to ride it out to its maximum capacity. I have built in rules and recommended filters below so that the trader trades with ease and full comprehension of what the markets are aiming to do.

  • Blue Arrow: Buy Trend Signal
  • Red Arrow: Sell Trend Signal
  • Aqua Arrow: Buy Pullback Trend Continuation
  • Orange Arrow: Sell Pullback Trend Continuation
  • Aqua Line: Buy Confirmation
  • Orange Line: Sell Confirmation
  • Blue Check: Consider profit on buy position
  • Red Check: Consider profit on sell position
  • Blue X: Consider exit on buy position
  • Red X: Consider exit on sell position
  • Blue Line: Upcoming Buy Take Profit
  • Red Line: Upcoming Sell Take Profit


Rules: You can either exit position when the corresponding color of a "X" or a "Check" pops up. Or you can exit your position when the opposite colored confirmation line or arrow appears. "X" is primarily for stop losses and "Checks" is primarily for Take profits.


Strong Confirmations:

  1. Always take trades in the direction of the Orange and Blue Larger Confirmation Line. (Must be pointing up on up buy trades and must be pointing down on sell trades)
  2. Aqua Line + Blue Arrow
  3. Orange line + Red Arrow
  4. Blue Take Profit "check mark" after Blue Upcoming Take Profit Line
  5. Red Take Profit "check mark" after  Red Upcoming Take Profit Line
  6. Larger Orange and Blue confirmation line can be used as support and resistance
  7. If Trend direction matches higher time-frame. i.e if H4 gives a Blue Arrow and D1 has Aqua Confirmation line
  8. ONLY trade trending pairs. Look at chart and use Orange or Aqua confirmation lines to determine if a pair is trendy or volatile. A trendy pair will look very smooth and lazy. A volatile pair will look very scratchy and noisy.
  9. Grey confirmation line is a sign that the trend is ranging, slowing down or changing. 
  10. VERY STRONG CONFIRMATION: Only take Buy trend after strong & smooth Sell trend, and only take Sell trend after strong & smooth Buy trend. 


Indicator Parameters

  • Send_Email: True or False
  • Audible_Alerts: True or False
  • Push_Notifications: True or False
  • BuySellArrows_Alert: True or False
  • TakeProfitArrows_Alert: True or False
  • StopLossArrows_Alert: True or Flase
  • TrendContArrows_Alert: True or False
  • TakeProfitLine_Alert: True or False
  • time of day (from hour)
  • time of day (to hour)

*I recommend using this indicator on the H1, H4 and D1 timeframes. Best pairs to trade with this are smooth trending pairs.

Disclaimer: This should be used wisely and to aid your own personal trading system. This system does not promise any profits or win percentages. Use wisely at your own risk. Take profits and stop losses are recommendations up to your own discretion. Enjoy


Bonus: Email Simpleforexoptions@gmail.com with purchase confirmation if you would like to receive the CPT Line & CPT Arrows for FREE to go with the Trend Racer System.

Reviews 3
KDInvestments
389
KDInvestments 2018.04.30 22:24 
 

I've been using Trend Racer for two weeks now and it has been an excellent indicator that works very well at giving entry and exit signals for trades.

I have been using it in one of my live accounts and my success with having winning trades regardless of the market direction has been positive thus far.

I would highly recommend this indicator.

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Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
Market Structure MTF
Mikhail Tcvetkov
Indicators
The Market Structure MTF indicator is a successful attempt to formalize the structure of price movement using a unique algorithm. It accurately decomposes any price movement into its constituent elements and allows you not to miss a single interesting entry or exit point. An important feature of the Market Structure MTF indicator is the visualization of the structure of price movement on two timeframes at once – on the current and on any older one at the user's choice. Despite the external sim
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
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zika79rus
143
zika79rus 2021.02.15 12:13 
 

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Kara Quartz
38
Kara Quartz 2021.02.11 19:07 
 

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KDInvestments
389
KDInvestments 2018.04.30 22:24 
 

I've been using Trend Racer for two weeks now and it has been an excellent indicator that works very well at giving entry and exit signals for trades.

I have been using it in one of my live accounts and my success with having winning trades regardless of the market direction has been positive thus far.

I would highly recommend this indicator.

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