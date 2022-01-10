sarangani venom is 100% profitable, easy to use indicator, a chart without indicator is stressful and will lead you to many losses, this indicator is pleasing to the eye that will gives you more confident to trade when there is signal, your computer will gives sound and the spider will animate, it can be used to all time frame and to all currency, you have many options, when the candlestick touches to upper line it is buy, when it touches to lower line it is sell, when the rope is pull to buy arrow then it is buy, when the rope is pull on the other side then it is sell, the section bar that is gray and white also give good opportunity to trade, three consecutive arrow gives you opportunity to trade





parameters