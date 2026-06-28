Xauusd PropFirm

XAUUSD Trading Hours Configuration

Before using the XAUUSD PropFirm EA, check the XAUUSD market opening time on your broker's MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

The START TIME parameter must be set to 1 hour after the market opens.

Example

Hantec Broker

  • XAUUSD market opens at: 01:00

  • Set START TIME to: 02:00

Important: Each broker may use a different server time. Therefore, before trading, verify the XAUUSD market opening time in your MT5 platform and set the START TIME parameter to 1 hour after the market opens.

This configuration is required for the EA to operate correctly.

Built for FTMO Challenges, Funded Accounts and Personal Capital

Velas Forex was developed for traders seeking consistency and disciplined risk management, whether trading FTMO Challenges, other prop firms, funded accounts, or personal capital.

Its risk management system is designed to pursue consistent capital growth while prioritizing account preservation and respecting the risk limits defined by the trader.

Ideal for:


✔ FTMO Challenges (any account size)

✔ Other Prop Firms

✔ Funded Accounts


✔ Personal Capital

✔ MetaTrader 5

The EA can be used on any FTMO Challenge by simply adjusting the settings to match the account size (US$10,000, US$25,000, US$50,000, US$100,000, US$200,000 or larger).

Its flexible risk management allows the EA to be adapted to the requirements of different prop firms or to your own trading objectives.

The backtest results shown were performed using settings compatible with a US$10,000 FTMO Challenge account, demonstrating an approach focused on stability, drawdown control, and consistent trading performance.

Backtest Results

Historical testing demonstrates:

  • 100% historical data quality

  • High winning trade rate

These results demonstrate balanced risk management, an essential characteristic for traders seeking to operate under proprietary trading firm evaluation rules.


FTMO Challenge:2-Etapas
Moeda da conta de trading: USD
Plataforma:MetaTrader 5

Tipo de Conta:FTMO Swing


Important: The results shown are based on the settings used during the backtest. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading performance may vary depending on the traded symbol, market conditions, testing period, and EA configuration.

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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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