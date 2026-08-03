Perfect Trade FX

The Perfect Trade FX was developed with a clear purpose: to prioritize the quality of entries rather than the number of trades.

Its strategy analyzes candle strength and behavior together with an identification system developed to detect movements with specific characteristics before executing an entry. The goal is to avoid random trades and focus on moments when the market presents conditions that match the system's logic.

ATTENTION: MANDATORY SETTINGS!

AFTER DOWNLOADING THE DEMO FOR BACKTESTING OR PURCHASING PERFECT TRADE FX, USE THE SETTINGS BELOW!

SET DOWNLOAD US30 SETTINGS

IMPORTANT!

Discounted PriceThe price will increase by US$ 50 after every 10 purchases. Final price: US$ 1999

Follow our EA's performance here: LIVE SIGNAL


One of the main advantages of Perfect Trade is its selectivity. The EA does not need to be constantly active in the market: it may execute several trades when favorable conditions arise and remain inactive when its criteria are not met.

The strategy also includes a daily trade limit, configurable trading hours, entry filters, and risk management, allowing traders to adapt the EA's behavior to their trading profile.

The Perfect Trade FX was built for traders looking for an objective, configurable, and disciplined strategy, based on a simple philosophy:

don't trade just for the sake of trading — wait for the market to present the opportunity.

This EA was developed for serious traders.  Do not expect miraculous results or unrealistic promises from us. 

We work seriously and transparently with everyone who follows our project. So, if you are looking for something that can truly make sense in your trading journey, you are very welcome!


IMPORTANT!

All Perfect Trade FX trades have Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in place! We do not use grid trading or averaging strategies. Feel free to download the DEMO and run your own tests. After completing your purchase, contact us via private message here on MQL5 and we will send you the Perfect Trade FX configuration SET file.


What is this EA?

  • > It is a Scalping Algorithm
  • > It does not use Martingale
  • > It does not use Grid Trading
  • > All orders have Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in place

Which instrument does it trade?

  • > It was developed to trade the Dow Jones Index (US30).

Which timeframe can I use?

  • > M5 is recommended.

Where can I see the trading results?

  • > Check our Copy Signal for the EA: 

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

  • Recommended brokers: Brokers with ECN/RAW/LOW spreads.
  • Minimum initial deposit: US$ 200 for accounts with 1:500 leverage.
  • Recommended initial deposit: US$ 500 for accounts with 1:500 leverage.
  • Minimum leverage of 1:100, with 1:500 recommended.
  • Account type: Hedging.
  • Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (Required).

IMPORTANT!

Scalping trading results depend directly on the quality of the trading conditions provided by the broker. Contact me for guidance on choosing the right brokers. The default settings are optimized for trading US30 and are suitable for most brokers.

DISCLAIMER

Trading in the Forex and CFD markets involves significant risk and may result in financial losses. Past results, whether obtained from live accounts, demo accounts, or historical backtests, do not guarantee future performance.

The Perfect Trade FX was developed with a focus on selecting market scenarios that meet the criteria defined by the strategy rather than constantly executing trades. For this reason, trading frequency may vary considerably depending on market behavior. During certain periods, the EA may execute several trades, while at other times it may remain without opening new positions.

Capital management and protection are essential aspects of using the system responsibly. Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to test it in a demo environment, understand how it works, and configure risk levels that are appropriate for your trading profile and available capital.

Always use appropriate risk management and never trade with funds whose potential loss could compromise your financial situation.

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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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thomasaron
19
thomasaron 2026.08.05 22:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Fonseca De Melo Silva
354
Reply from developer Italo Fonseca De Melo Silva 2026.08.05 22:06
Hello Thomasaron, thank you for your purchase! I'm glad everything is okay. If you have any questions, feel free to send me a private message—I'm at your disposal!
cardoso135212
20
cardoso135212 2026.08.03 17:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Fonseca De Melo Silva
354
Reply from developer Italo Fonseca De Melo Silva 2026.08.03 17:33
Thank you for your purchase; it’s a pleasure to help with whatever you need! I appreciate the trust you’ve placed in my work!
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