The Perfect Trade FX was developed with a clear purpose: to prioritize the quality of entries rather than the number of trades.

Its strategy analyzes candle strength and behavior together with an identification system developed to detect movements with specific characteristics before executing an entry. The goal is to avoid random trades and focus on moments when the market presents conditions that match the system's logic.

ATTENTION: MANDATORY SETTINGS! AFTER DOWNLOADING THE DEMO FOR BACKTESTING OR PURCHASING PERFECT TRADE FX, USE THE SETTINGS BELOW! SET DOWNLOAD US30 SETTINGS

IMPORTANT! Discounted Price. The price will increase by US$ 50 after every 10 purchases. Final price: US$ 1999 Follow our EA's performance here: LIVE SIGNAL





One of the main advantages of Perfect Trade is its selectivity. The EA does not need to be constantly active in the market: it may execute several trades when favorable conditions arise and remain inactive when its criteria are not met.



The strategy also includes a daily trade limit, configurable trading hours, entry filters, and risk management, allowing traders to adapt the EA's behavior to their trading profile.

The Perfect Trade FX was built for traders looking for an objective, configurable, and disciplined strategy, based on a simple philosophy:

don't trade just for the sake of trading — wait for the market to present the opportunity.

This EA was developed for serious traders. Do not expect miraculous results or unrealistic promises from us.

We work seriously and transparently with everyone who follows our project. So, if you are looking for something that can truly make sense in your trading journey, you are very welcome!



IMPORTANT! All Perfect Trade FX trades have Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in place! We do not use grid trading or averaging strategies. Feel free to download the DEMO and run your own tests. After completing your purchase, contact us via private message here on MQL5 and we will send you the Perfect Trade FX configuration SET file.





What is this EA?

> It is a Scalping Algorithm

> It does not use Martingale

> It does not use Grid Trading

> All orders have Take Profit and Stop Loss levels in place

Which instrument does it trade? > It was developed to trade the Dow Jones Index (US30). Which timeframe can I use? > M5 is recommended. Where can I see the trading results? > Check our Copy Signal for the EA: Minimum Requirements and Recommendations Recommended brokers: Brokers with ECN/RAW/LOW spreads.

Brokers with ECN/RAW/LOW spreads. Minimum initial deposit: US$ 200 for accounts with 1:500 leverage.

Recommended initial deposit: US$ 500 for accounts with 1:500 leverage.

Minimum leverage of 1:100, with 1:500 recommended.

Account type: Hedging.

Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week (Required). IMPORTANT! Scalping trading results depend directly on the quality of the trading conditions provided by the broker. Contact me for guidance on choosing the right brokers. The default settings are optimized for trading US30 and are suitable for most brokers.

DISCLAIMER

Trading in the Forex and CFD markets involves significant risk and may result in financial losses. Past results, whether obtained from live accounts, demo accounts, or historical backtests, do not guarantee future performance.

The Perfect Trade FX was developed with a focus on selecting market scenarios that meet the criteria defined by the strategy rather than constantly executing trades. For this reason, trading frequency may vary considerably depending on market behavior. During certain periods, the EA may execute several trades, while at other times it may remain without opening new positions.

Capital management and protection are essential aspects of using the system responsibly. Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to test it in a demo environment, understand how it works, and configure risk levels that are appropriate for your trading profile and available capital.

Always use appropriate risk management and never trade with funds whose potential loss could compromise your financial situation.