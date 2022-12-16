Average positions

1.67

A trend expert with a trained neural network. It works according to the strategy of averaging trading positions. 

Parameters

Minus                            - decrease a take profit when opening a new order
InpStepMinus                - take profit level decrease step for an order grid in points
TakeProfit                    - profit in points for the main grid of orders
StopLoss                      - limitation of losses in points
Distance                      - the distance to open the next order for averaging
Lots                             - starting lot, 0 - use the percentage of available funds
Percent                        - percentage of available funds for calculating lots
AddB                            - the number of BUY orders for averaging a trading position
AddB                             - the number of SELL orders for averaging a trading position
TimeFrame_NRTR_Open   - timeframe of the indicator
Use_NRTR_Open               -  enabling/disabling the indicator
Period_NRTR_Open          - period of the indicator [1-19, step 1]

TimeFrame_NRTR_Open2   - timeframe of the indicator
Use_NRTR_Open2               enabling/disabling the indicator
Period_NRTR_Open2          - period of the indicator [1-19, step 1]

TimeFrame_MFI_Open     - timeframe of the indicator
Use_MFI_Open                 enabling/disabling the indicator
Period_MFI_Open            - period of the indicator [2-35, step 3]
TimeFrame_MFI_Open2     - timeframe of the indicator
Use_MFI_Open2                  enabling/disabling the indicator
Period_MFI_Open 2           - period of the indicator [2-35, step 3]
Use_ADX                       - enabling/disabling the indicator ADX
Period_ADX                   - period of the ADX indicator
ADX_Level_Down_BUY  - ADX indicator level for BUY orders
ADX_Level_Down_SELL - ADX indicator level for SELL orders
InpSlip                           - slippage in points
Magic_1                         - the magic number

Magic_2                         - the magic number

Recommendations

Adviser settings: use the default settings
Symbol: GBPUSD
Timeframe: H1
Minimum deposit: 200$
Quotes can vary greatly from one broker to another. I recommend optimizing all the indicators in the Expert Advisor.



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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Order grid
Konstantin Katulkin
Experts
A grid expert with a trained neural network for the GBPUSD currency pair, timeframe H1. Fully ready to work. The expert determines the trend and opens a series of orders for each price correction. It is possible to limit the number of orders in each grid of orders. To work, you can use a standard lot or a percentage of available funds. The Expert was tested on an account with a leverage of 1:100, with a different leverage, change the Percentage parameter. Parameters PlusB                       
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Wan Suryolaksono
1982
Wan Suryolaksono 2023.02.19 10:32 
 

Just don't buy this kind of EA and other so called AI based EA. It will hurts you

Konstantin Katulkin
542
Reply from developer Konstantin Katulkin 2023.04.06 09:48
The price of a finished product based on neural networks now varies from 20,000 to 1,000,000 USD. Only banks and large organizations can afford such costs. I'm giving away my development almost for nothing here. Perhaps I should think about raising the price to see more adequate reviews with a history of transactions. https://disk.yandex.ru/i/BaTlxUpBethWjg
Marcel Bühler
1530
Marcel Bühler 2022.12.30 15:52 
 

Wondering, if it's a scam which needs a new version every 3 month, with current prices as update. Let's see if those marvelous entries stay.

Volodymyr Dromov
1012
Volodymyr Dromov 2022.12.21 09:26 
 

Trash

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