Average positions
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.23
- Updated: 11 December 2024
- Activations: 5
A trend expert with a trained neural network. It works according to the strategy of averaging trading positions.
Parameters
Minus - decrease a take profit when opening a new order
InpStepMinus - take profit level decrease step for an order grid in points
TakeProfit - profit in points for the main grid of orders
StopLoss - limitation of losses in points
Distance - the distance to open the next order for averaging
Lots - starting lot, 0 - use the percentage of available funds
Percent - percentage of available funds for calculating lots
AddB - the number of BUY orders for averaging a trading position
AddB - the number of SELL orders for averaging a trading position
TimeFrame_NRTR_Open - timeframe of the indicator
Use_NRTR_Open - enabling/disabling the indicator
Period_NRTR_Open - period of the indicator [1-19, step 1]
TimeFrame_NRTR_Open2 - timeframe of the indicator
Use_NRTR_Open2 - enabling/disabling the indicator
Period_NRTR_Open2 - period of the indicator [1-19, step 1]
TimeFrame_MFI_Open - timeframe of the indicator
Use_MFI_Open - enabling/disabling the indicator
Period_MFI_Open - period of the indicator [2-35, step 3]
TimeFrame_MFI_Open2 - timeframe of the indicator
Use_MFI_Open2 - enabling/disabling the indicator
Period_MFI_Open 2 - period of the indicator [2-35, step 3]
Use_ADX - enabling/disabling the indicator ADX
Period_ADX - period of the ADX indicator
ADX_Level_Down_BUY - ADX indicator level for BUY orders
ADX_Level_Down_SELL - ADX indicator level for SELL orders
InpSlip - slippage in points
Magic_1 - the magic number
Magic_2 - the magic number
Recommendations
Adviser settings: use the default settings
Symbol: GBPUSD
Timeframe: H1
Minimum deposit: 200$
Quotes can vary greatly from one broker to another. I recommend optimizing all the indicators in the Expert Advisor.
Just don't buy this kind of EA and other so called AI based EA. It will hurts you