PrevBreak Trader EA – Smart Breakout Strategy

PrevBreak Trader EA is an Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to automate strategic entries on previous-bar breakouts with high precision and intelligent confirmation filters. The robot combines price action with a set of supporting indicators, delivering consistent trades and robust risk management.

The EA can also be configured to operate only as a signal generator, without sending automated orders. In this mode, you will receive clear alerts on the charts, allowing you to manually execute trades with your own entry, stop loss, and take profit levels.

⚙️ Trading Settings

Configurable lot size – set manually or adapt to your risk profile.

– set manually or adapt to your risk profile. Daily limit of winning and losing trades – automatic discipline to prevent overtrading.

– automatic discipline to prevent overtrading. Flexible Take Profit – adjustable minimum and maximum targets in points, adapting to volatility.

– adjustable minimum and maximum targets in points, adapting to volatility. Objective Stop Loss – always active to protect your capital.

📈 Breakout Logic

The EA monitors the previous candle and identifies breakout points on both the high and the low. Orders are only executed when confirmation conditions are met. This ensures the robot operates selectively, avoiding trades during low-relevance moments.

🔍 Smart Filters

Fast and slow moving averages – identify the prevailing market direction.

– identify the prevailing market direction. HiLo indicator – assists in trend confirmation.

🛡️ Advanced Trailing Stop

Activated after a configurable minimum profit is reached.

Dynamic stop adjustment as the price evolves.

Customizable trailing distance and step size.

Extra validation with RSI and ADX before activating the trailing stop, increasing profit potential.

⏰ Trading Hours Control

Define specific entry windows (start and end of trading sessions).

Automatic closure of all open positions at a defined time.

🚀 Key Advantages

PreviousBar Breakout EA is not just another breakout robot. It adds an extra layer of intelligence by combining indicator-based filters with previous candle analysis, seeking more selective and consistent entries. In addition, built-in risk management helps maintain discipline and capital preservation.

📋 Requirements

Works on any instrument (Forex, indices, commodities).

Best suited for short to medium timeframes (M5, M15, H1).

A broker with fast execution and competitive spreads is recommended.

💡 How to Use

Add the EA to a MetaTrader 5 chart. Set up parameters such as lot size, risk, targets, and trading hours. Run it on a demo account to get familiar with its behavior. After validation, apply it to a live account according to your risk management.

If you are looking for a reliable breakout robot with risk management, advanced trailing stop, and confirmation filters that increase signal quality, PreviousBar Breakout EA is the right choice.