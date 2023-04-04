ATS Quantum Premium MT5

This long-term trading system works on 12 pairs and 4 timeframes. The Expert Advisor uses various trading systems, such as trend trading, counter-trend trading and others. This increases the chances of sustained growth and reduces exposure to a single pair or individual operations. The risk is tightly controlled.
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The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter.

The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously.

It does not need arrival of every tick and high execution speed. The EA works with all brokers.

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

Real monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1777455

Monitoringhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql

МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/26453

No martingale, grid and other risky strategies.

Economic news are used.

For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com  and click OK.

  • Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used.

The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use:

  • Tick simulation methods:
    • Control points (nearest less timeframe).


Pairs and Timeframe

  • The EA optimized for the following pairs:
    1. EURUSD / M5, M15, M30, H1.
    2. GBPUSD / M5, M15, M30.
    3. GBPJPY / M5, M15, M30, H1.
    4. USDCHF / M5, M15, M30, H1.
    5. USDJPY / M5.
    6. AUDUSD / M5.
    7. GBPAUD / M5, M15, M30.
    8. USDCAD / M5.
    9. GBPCAD / M5.
    10. EURAUD / M5, M15.
    11. AUDJPY / M5.
    12. EURGBP / M5.


Requirements and Recommendations

  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use with the recommended pairs and timeframes - $1500 or $15 on a cent account.
  • VPS.


Parameters

  • EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
  • ...
  • CHFJPY - if true, use CHFJPY;
  • Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
  • Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
  • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
  • Use_Risk_StopLoss - The risk-based stop loss.
    • Custom_balance - FreeMargin = false or Balance = true.
    • Percentage Risk — interest risk based on stop loss.
  • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Use_Risk_StopLoss is false);
  • Order Type - trading direction;
  • Order Comment - comments to orders;
  • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
  • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
  • Multi_Currency_BackTest:
    • true - use the multi-currency tester;
    • false - use the current currency and timeframe;
  • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
  • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
  • Stop strategy trend - disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
  • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
    • News filter:
      • use_high_news - trade high-impact news;
      • use_medium_news - trade medium-impact news;
      • use_low_news - trade low-impact news;
      • News_update_every_N_minutes - news update time in minutes;

    Trading within the week:

    • Monday - trade on Monday;
    • ...
    • Friday - trade on Friday.

    Time trading within a day:

    • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
    • GMT setting - GMT settings;
    • GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);
    • GMT Mode - manual setting;
    • GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
    • Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
    • Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).

    Time to disable on Friday:

    • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
    • Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).

    -----------------------------------------------------

    >>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<



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