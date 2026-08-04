Reign

Reign is your all-in-one MT5 indicator for any instrument, on any timeframe. It identifies precise zones where high-probability  setups are likely to form. Set it up, lock in, and simply follow the zones, no guessing, no overthinking.

📈📉How to Enter Buy or Sell: 
• Only enter a buy 📈or sell 📉when price enters the zone and then rejects it, confirmed by clear rejection candles. 
• If the level is broken (price closes beyond the zone), do not enter the trade. 
• Place your stop loss just below the zone for buys, and just above the zone for sells. 
• Take profit depends on your appetite and strategy , set it where you feel comfortable.

Features: 
• Identifies high-probability  zones on any instrument (forex, synthetic indices, commodities, stocks — you choose) 
• Works on all timeframes🕛 to match your trading style 
• For scalping: use M15 and lower timeframes 
• For day trading: focus on the 1-hour chart 
• For the strongest zones and big swings: use H4 and higher timeframes 
• Simple signals for every skill level 
• Perfect for catching sharp moves without fear of missing out (FOMO)

Risk Management: 
• Use lot sizes that fit your equity and the risk you’re comfortable with 
• Never risk money you can’t afford to lose 
• Don’t stack too heavily on a single signal 
• No rush. No gambling. Just discipline, patience, and following the signals exactly as instructed. Small capital with the right mindset = real results. Imagine that consistency with a bigger balance – that’s how growth becomes predictable.

Risk Disclosure: 
Trading any instrument carries real risk. Always manage your exposure and remember: past results never guarantee future returns.
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
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Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
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Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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Pullback Indicator
Cleverson Tuntufye Kilembe
Indicators
Pullback Indicator is your all-in-one MT5 indicator for any instrument, on any timeframe. It identifies precise zones where high-probability pullback setups are likely to form. Set it up, lock in, and simply follow the zones — no guessing, no overthinking. How to Enter Buy or Sell:  • Only enter a buy or sell when price enters the zone and then rejects it, confirmed by clear rejection candles.  • If the level is broken (price closes beyond the zone), do not enter the trade.  • Place your sto
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