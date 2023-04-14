ATS Quantum MT5

This long-term trading system works on 20 pairs and 1 timeframes. The Expert Advisor uses various trading systems, such as trend trading, countertrend trading and others. This increases the chances of sustained growth and reduces exposure to a single pair or individual operations. The risk is tightly controlled.

The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit fixing filter.

The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously.

It does not need arrival of every tick and high execution speed. The EA works with all brokers.

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

Monitoringhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql

МetaТrader 4 versionhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24460

No martingale, grid and other risky strategies.

Economic news are used.

For the EA operation, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.comhttps://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.

  • Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used. If the parameter is set to false, the current currency and timeframe is used.

For quick test use:

  • Tick simulation methods:
    • Control points (nearest less timeframe) .


Pairs and timeframe

  • The EA optimized for the following pairs:
    1. EURUSD / M5.
    2. GBPUSD / M5.
    3. GBPJPY / M5.
    4. USDCHF / M5.
    5. USDJPY / M5.
    6. AUDUSD / M5.
    7. GBPAUD / M5.
    8. USDCAD / M5.
    9. GBPCAD / M5.
    10. EURAUD / M5.
    11. EURCAD / M5.
    12. EURGBP / M5.
    13. EURJPY / M5.
    14. GBPCHF / M5.
    15. NZDUSD / M5.
    16. GBPNZD / M5.
    17. AUDCAD / M5.
    18. NZDCAD / M5.
    19. AUDNZD / M5.
    20. EURNZD / M5.


Requirements and recommendations

  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use with the recommended pairs and timeframes - $1000 or $10 on a cent account.
  • VPS.


Main parameters

  • EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
  • ...
  • EURNZD - if true, use EURNZD;
  • Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
  • Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
  • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
  • Use_Risk_StopLoss - The risk-based stop loss.
    • Custom_balance - FreeMargin = false or Balance = true.
    • Percentage Risk — interest risk based on stop loss.
  • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Use_Risk_StopLoss is false);
  • Order Type - trading direction;
  • Order Comment - comments to orders;
  • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
  • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
  • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
  • Multi_Currency_BackTest:
    • true - use the multi-currency tester;
    • false - use the current currency and timeframe;
  • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
  • Max Spread - maximum spread;
  • Stop strategy trend - disable trend-following trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
  • Economic news filter:
    • Select http or https - select Protocol to download economic news;
      • http 
      • https 
    • use_high(medium/low)_news - trade high/medium/low-impact news;
    • News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes;
    • Colors of news lines on the chart;
    • Show time on lines - show time for news lines;
    • Style/width_Lines - style/width of lines.
Trading within the week:
  • Monday - trade on Monday;
  • ...
  • Friday - trade on Friday.
Time trading within a day:
  • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
  • GMT setting - GMT settings;
  • GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);
  • GMT Mode - manual setting;
  • GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - off);
  • Every_Day_Start - start time (hh:mm);
  • Every_Day_End - end time (hh:mm).
Time to disable on Friday:
  • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
  • Disable_in_Friday - end time on Friday (hh:mm).
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Experts
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5 (4)
Experts
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Experts
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
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