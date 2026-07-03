Prodesk Forge

Prodesk Forge was developed for traders who want more than just a simple robot.

It is a complete automated trading structure, with 4 internal trading engines working inside a single Expert Advisor, designed to explore opportunities in two of the strongest and most volatile markets in the world: Gold and Bitcoin.

While many EAs depend on only one setup, Prodesk Forge combines multiple internal modules in one single system, giving the robot more ways to read the market, more opportunities to act, and a more balanced trading structure.

The goal is not to trade randomly.

The goal is to wait for the right market conditions and let the system act with discipline, structure and predefined risk management.

No martingale.
No grid recovery.
No blind averaging.
No dangerous position stacking.

Prodesk Forge was developed to work with volatility — not against it.

Gold and Bitcoin are markets known for strong movements. When the market is quiet, pressure builds. When volatility expands, opportunities appear. Prodesk Forge was created to operate in these moments with a professional multi-engine structure, while keeping all management inside one clean and organized Expert Advisor.

You do not need to run several robots separately.

With Prodesk Forge, you have multiple automated strategies organized inside one single system, with a professional visual dashboard, Take Profit and Stop Loss management, Trailing Stop, symbol configuration and lot management options.

Main Highlights

  • 4 internal trading engines inside one EA
  • Focused on Gold and Bitcoin
  • Developed for volatile markets
  • Greater opportunity coverage
  • Multi-asset automated structure
  • Professional visual dashboard
  • Take Profit and Stop Loss management
  • Trailing Stop management
  • Fixed lot or exponential lot management
  • Compatible with broker symbol suffixes
  • No martingale
  • No grid
  • No dangerous recovery system
  • No dangerous position stacking

Recommended Chart

For the best execution experience, attach the EA to the BTCUSD H1 chart.

The EA was developed to work with its internal structure from this setup, using the Gold and Bitcoin symbols defined in the inputs according to your broker.

Broker And Backtest Quality

Broker quality matters.

For realistic tests, do not use poor tick data, fixed spreads or artificial execution conditions.

Use:

Real ticks
Variable spread
Good execution
Low spread broker
Correct symbol names in the inputs

Recommended maximum spreads:

XAUUSD: up to 25 points
BTCUSD: up to 1500 points

Some brokers use different names for Gold and Bitcoin, such as:

XAUUSD.r
GOLD
BTCUSDm
BTCUSD.r

If this is the case, simply adjust the XAUUSD and BTCUSD symbols in the EA inputs.

Incorrect symbol configuration may prevent the EA from reading the market or opening trades properly.

I personally use IC Trading and, under good trading conditions, the EA behaves as expected in my tests. However, each user should test the EA with their own broker, because spread, slippage, execution speed and contract specifications can affect the final performance.

Recommended Use

Before using Prodesk Forge on a real account, test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester using real ticks and variable spread. I also recommend testing it on a demo account with your broker’s real conditions.

Prodesk Forge is a professional automated trading tool for traders who understand that volatility, execution quality and discipline make all the difference.

Four engines.
Two powerful markets.
One Expert Advisor.


Recommended products
EA Valhalla
Uendel Rodrigues Dos Santog
4 (2)
Experts
Tired of losing FIMATHE entries? Tired of spending hours in front of the screen waiting for the right time to enter on a trade? EA VALHALLA was made for you! With simple configuration this EA will help you don't lose more entries! The Expert Advisor has all the necessary resources to help you with risk management. With a robust language and focused on MQL5, which is more complete and secure than MQL4. Download and test in DEMO account right now! https://bit.ly/3fO07eA Benefits: It stric
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Experts
The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 — Universal Trading Expert Advisor for Custom Indicators Turn almost any custom indicator into a fully automated trading workflow. The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 is a universal Expert Advisor designed to read signals from your custom indicators and execute trades based on the logic you define. You only need to specify the indicator name, signal buffers, and core parameters. The EA then uses this data to automate execution, trade management, and signal handling. It
RoyalTrade Pro
Milton Giovanny Jaramillo Herrera
Experts
RoyalProfit EA Pro - Automated London/New York Breakout System Leverage the strategy used by institutional traders: Identify key levels during the London session and execute precise breakouts when New York opens. 100% automated. What Does This EA Do? RoyalProfit EA Pro implements a proven institutional strategy: during the London trading session, the EA automatically marks the maximum and minimum price range levels. When New Y
Merket Structure Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
MARKET STRUCTURE PRO v1.00 Expert Advisor — XAU/USD | M15 | Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD Worldinversor 2026 | Wyckoff + Elliott Method What is this EA? Market Structure PRO is an algorithmic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD pair (Spot Gold) on the M15 timeframe. Its core analysis combines two of the most respected methodologies in institutional technical analysis: Wyckoff's market phase theory and Elliott wave structure analysis, achieving h
QuantumLogic AI
Silvano Cesar Silva Vieira
Experts
QuantumLogic AI QuantumLogic AI is a highly sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for institutional-grade algorithmic trading. It utilizes a dynamic cost-averaging strategy (Grid) combined with an ultra-fast asynchronous block closing system (Basket). Developed for traders who demand absolute control over market exposure, it incorporates advanced time management and dynamic risk containment protocols. STRATEGY OVERVIEW The EA filters market direction using a Moving Average baseline and execute
Quant Trade Freedom
Renan De Souza Quinelato
Experts
O que é “QUANT TRADE FREEDOM” ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software de negociação totalmente automatizado, especialmente projetado para negociação lucrativa com a plataforma de negociação METATRADE 5 (MT5). Pode negociar Forex, Commodities, Índices, Crypto, Energies. Como funciona o robô EA QUANT CORRELATION FOREX ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software 100% automatizado que define a melhor tendência para entrar em ordens de negociação no lugar de um trader humano. O QUANT TRADE FREEDOM  entra e
Golden Osiris EA
Luis Corso
Experts
What is Golden Osiris EA? Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment. Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market. Key Features:
Robo Progresso Forex
Mario Caumo Neto
Experts
Titan Trader King Gold Scalping EA for MT5
Ashish Jayant Mone
Experts
Titan Trader King – Gold Scalping EA for MT5 Titan Trader King is a precision-engineered automated trading system designed to capture high-quality momentum and trend continuation opportunities in fast-moving financial markets. The system is specially optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading behavior while maintaining strong performance capability across multiple high-liquidity trading instruments. Built for traders who demand structured, rule-based execution, Titan Trader King removes emotional decis
Dynamic Trend MACD Expert
Joao M Baltazar Vrea Da Silva
Experts
Dynamic Trend MACD Expert is an advanced algorithmic trading solution designed to operate efficiently on MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Using a smart combination of indicators, the algorithm aims to identify profitable trading opportunities based on the MACD indicator and trend analysis. The algorithm incorporates the powerful MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator to assess the strength and direction of a trend. This allows for accurate analysis of momentum changes in the market. Dynamic T
HedgeStar
Ahmet Gokcen Sirma
Experts
Hedge Star EA - User Guide Introduction Hedge Star EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It combines multiple pending-order trading techniques into a single solution, allowing traders to select the strategy that best matches current market conditions. The EA integrates risk management, basket profit control and symbol presets while maintaining a simple and user-friendly workflow. Main Features • Normal, Limit, Stop and Hedge trading modes • Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop
Nuker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Nuker - Precision Through Candle Length Analysis Nuker is a highly practical Expert Advisor that focuses on the length of preceding candles, taking action when they exceed a predetermined threshold. By analyzing the historical context of candle lengths, Nuker adapts to variations in the market with remarkable efficiency. Backtesting and Live Performance Backtesting was conducted using in-sample data from 2012 to 2019 and out-of-sample data from 2020 to mid-2023. As shown in the accompanying res
FTrend3
Sonia Tait
Experts
Este EA combina a tendência do tempo gráfico principal com mais dois tempos gráficos configuráveis. Os stops são técnicos baseados na técnica dos canais OffRoad. Ao executar otimizações, é interessante buscar as combinações de tempos gráficos que corroboram para um bom resultado para cada ativo e seu comportamento. Estudos apontam para resultados mais assertivos quando os testes são feitos nos últimos meses para operar no próximo. O período do ADX e das bandas de Bollinger também podem variar co
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Experts
SixtyNine EA – A Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, featuring 6 integrated strategy layers, predefined Stop Loss on every trade, and a clean trading structure without Martingale, Recovery systems, or Grid trading. Public Live Signal: $500 Start, Fixed 0.02 Lot, 500%+ Growth, 20 Weeks Live The public live signal is the central proof point of SixtyNine EA . The account started with a $500 balance , used a fixed 0.02 lot size per trade , and has been active for more than 20 weeks of live tradin
Maxximus Autotrader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Maxximus Autotrader é um robô trader para negociação na bolsa brasileira B3 iBovespa, desenvolvido para atuar em ativos de miniíndice WIN e minidólar WDO. Este robô utiliza a análise de candlesticks (velas) do gráfico para identificar oportunidades de entrada e saída em trades, sem martingale ou scalping. Para maximizar o desempenho, o robô pode ser configurado com filtros de tendência VHF Filter, sistema de trailling do stop loss e horários de trades personalizados. Além disso, é possível ajus
Ultra Smooth Gold Breakout
Watjakorn Wongsathonbunyarat
Experts
WHAT IS ULTRA SMOOTH GOLD BREAKOUT? Ultra Smooth is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It maps the structure of the Gold chart, identifies significant swing levels, and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated breakout points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade carries a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit from the moment it is placed and is actively managed by an automatic trailing system around the clock. Live Signal - tra
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Gold Trend Master MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Gold Trend Master EA – Trend and Pullback Trading System Quantum Pullback EA is an automated trading system designed for structured trend trading with configurable pullback confirmation and multiple risk management options. The Expert Advisor combines momentum analysis, moving average filtering, volatility conditions, and optional pullback logic to identify trading opportunities while maintaining controlled execution behavior. The system is suitable for traders who prefer flexible configuration
Bollingerpro
Marouane Benhmidane
Experts
BollingerPro - Your Complete Solution for Leveraging Bollinger Bands and Volume BollingerPro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to capitalize on Bollinger Bands, volume, and ATR (Average True Range). This robot is ideal for traders looking to use an automated strategy based on reversal signals, incorporating proven technical indicators to maximize potential gains while controlling risk. Key Data Utilized: Bollinger Bands : to identify dynamic support and resista
Mini Dolar Consistent Trading BR
Lucas Araujo Da Silva
Experts
Conheça o Expert Advisor (EA) para Mini Dolar, a chave para o sucesso nos mercados financeiros em períodos de alta volatilidade! Desenvolvido após anos de análise cuidadosa, este EA emprega sinais únicos de entrada e saída para assegurar resultados notáveis. Prepare-se para uma jornada de lucratividade! Graças a observações em volatilidade, robustamente ajustadas, este EA oferece resultados impressionantes. Imagine aumentar sua taxa de sucesso e o retorno financeiro, ao mesmo tempo em que manté
Betovem B3 Robo Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Betovem B3 Robo Trader é um robô especialista em negociação na Bolsa Brasileira Bovespa B3, em contratos de miniíndice WIN e minidólar WDO . O robô utiliza médias móveis para trigger dos sinais de entrada e média móvel também para filtro de tendência . Também pode-se configurar um filtro de entrada de ordens a partir de análise de candlestick . Os stops ( takeprofit e stoploss ) são fixos . Pode-se também configurar lotes, em minicontratos, bem como função daytrade , horários de negociação e met
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Opening Range Breakout ORB Pro
Rachid El Jaafari
Experts
Opening Range Breakout Expert Advisor The Opening Range Breakout Expert Advisor is a trading tool designed to automate a specific breakout methodology on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its core logic is based on the observation that financial instruments often establish a clear range during a defined reference period, such as the previous trading day or a major market session. A sustained price movement beyond the boundaries of this range can signal the start of a new directional trend. The EA sys
Orion Dynamic Range Breakout
Joao Paulo Botelho Silva
Experts
Orion Dynamic Range Breakout  allows the trader to use one of the most robust trading strategies of all times, the Opening Range Breakout, which can be adapted to work in many different Symbols. Also, it allows the user to use many variations of breakout ranges and risk/profit parameters. Theoretical Basis Range Breakouts are widely used by a lot of big names in the trading industry. They were popularized by the hedge fund manager  Toby Crabel , which made a lot of success using the strategy in
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.29 (7)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
XAU Scalper Pro EA
Ayman Ramadan Soroor
Experts
Product Name XAU Scalper Pro – Precision Gold EA for Fast M5 Trading Introduction XAU Scalper Pro is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It combines proven indicators with smart execution logic to capture short-term gold movements with precision and control. The EA is designed for traders who demand speed, accuracy, and disciplined risk management Unlike traditional EAs that rely solely on fixed TP/SL levels, XAU Sc
Gold speedster
Simon Aderinola Akinteye
Experts
Gold Speedster EA — Precision. Speed. Profitability. THE EA MYFXBOOK LINK NOW WORKING Up almost 3% in just few days. MyFxbook link :                https://www.myfxbook . com/members/CannyFX/gold-speedster/12075079 Kindly remember to clear the space just before com/ above when pasting the link in your browser. Unleash the power of intelligent automated trading with Gold Speedster , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who demand performa
Xau Archangel Genesis
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU ARCHANGEL GENESIS    The Divine Breakout Scalper for Gold    XAU Archangel Genesis is a precision-engineered Gold breakout trading system inspired by the purest form of price action — the raw structure of highs and lows. Most EAs fail because they rely on lagging indicators or dangerous martingale logic. Archangel Genesis solves this by using a Donchian Channel Breakout Engine with ATR Volatility Confirmation to identify only the most explosive, high-probability breakout moments. Combined w
EA Silver Diamond MT5
Ruslan Pishun
1 (1)
Experts
The EA is based on a scalping breakout strategy , uses advanced exit algorithms and has built-in filters to filter out bad signals. Fully automatic trading with entry calculation based on the high / low breakout system. For trading, the advisor uses 4 currency pairs and the M30 timeframe. To create a strategy, we used historical data with a history quality of 99.9%, over the past 20 years. The EA has the following features: Uses a smart false signal filtering system. Uses a system for recognizi
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Experts
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
More from author
Prodesk Panel Pro
Diego Waldecir Riboli
5 (1)
Utilities
Prodesk Panel Pro – Professional Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Set stop loss and take profit with the mouse cursor. The same goes for pending orders. Just set where the order will open by moving the mouse to the right position. Prodesk Panel Pro is the complete and unlimited version of Prodesk Panel, designed for traders who want more speed, control, and precision when executing manual trades on MetaTrader 5. With a modern visual interface directly on the chart, Prodesk Panel Pro allo
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review