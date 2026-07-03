Prodesk Forge was developed for traders who want more than just a simple robot.

It is a complete automated trading structure, with 4 internal trading engines working inside a single Expert Advisor, designed to explore opportunities in two of the strongest and most volatile markets in the world: Gold and Bitcoin.

While many EAs depend on only one setup, Prodesk Forge combines multiple internal modules in one single system, giving the robot more ways to read the market, more opportunities to act, and a more balanced trading structure.

The goal is not to trade randomly.

The goal is to wait for the right market conditions and let the system act with discipline, structure and predefined risk management.

No martingale.

No grid recovery.

No blind averaging.

No dangerous position stacking.

Prodesk Forge was developed to work with volatility — not against it.

Gold and Bitcoin are markets known for strong movements. When the market is quiet, pressure builds. When volatility expands, opportunities appear. Prodesk Forge was created to operate in these moments with a professional multi-engine structure, while keeping all management inside one clean and organized Expert Advisor.

You do not need to run several robots separately.

With Prodesk Forge, you have multiple automated strategies organized inside one single system, with a professional visual dashboard, Take Profit and Stop Loss management, Trailing Stop, symbol configuration and lot management options.

Main Highlights

4 internal trading engines inside one EA

Focused on Gold and Bitcoin

Developed for volatile markets

Greater opportunity coverage

Multi-asset automated structure

Professional visual dashboard

Take Profit and Stop Loss management

Trailing Stop management

Fixed lot or exponential lot management

Compatible with broker symbol suffixes

No martingale

No grid

No dangerous recovery system

No dangerous position stacking

Recommended Chart

For the best execution experience, attach the EA to the BTCUSD H1 chart.

The EA was developed to work with its internal structure from this setup, using the Gold and Bitcoin symbols defined in the inputs according to your broker.

Broker And Backtest Quality

Broker quality matters.

For realistic tests, do not use poor tick data, fixed spreads or artificial execution conditions.

Use:

Real ticks

Variable spread

Good execution

Low spread broker

Correct symbol names in the inputs

Recommended maximum spreads:

XAUUSD: up to 25 points

BTCUSD: up to 1500 points

Some brokers use different names for Gold and Bitcoin, such as:

XAUUSD.r

GOLD

BTCUSDm

BTCUSD.r

If this is the case, simply adjust the XAUUSD and BTCUSD symbols in the EA inputs.

Incorrect symbol configuration may prevent the EA from reading the market or opening trades properly.

I personally use IC Trading and, under good trading conditions, the EA behaves as expected in my tests. However, each user should test the EA with their own broker, because spread, slippage, execution speed and contract specifications can affect the final performance.

Recommended Use

Before using Prodesk Forge on a real account, test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester using real ticks and variable spread. I also recommend testing it on a demo account with your broker’s real conditions.

Prodesk Forge is a professional automated trading tool for traders who understand that volatility, execution quality and discipline make all the difference.

Four engines.

Two powerful markets.

One Expert Advisor.