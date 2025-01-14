Looking to maximize your profits and minimize risks? SENTINEL Heikin-Ashi combines Heikin-Ashi signals with the robust risk management of the SENTINEL module, optimized to provide you with advanced yet user-friendly tools.

Starting points (backtested in 2024): EURUSD M15, XAUUSD M12, USDJPY M5 · Adaptable to various assets and timeframes

Identify precise opportunities: Capture profitable trades thanks to the combination of Heikin-Ashi signals, RSI, and the new moving averages crossover filter.

Optimized risk management: Enjoy advanced options such as volatility-based dynamic stop losses, classic or innovative trailing stops, and the ability to set stop losses based on a fixed number of points.

Control and ease of use: New pre-configured menus simplify backtesting, reducing unnecessary combinations so you can optimize faster and more efficiently.

Adapt to your style: Whether you're a conservative or aggressive trader, SENTINEL lets you adjust key parameters like position size, stop levels, and custom partial exits through the Partial Profits menu.

Diversify with confidence: Implement long and short strategies on the same symbol, manage multiple independent instances, and apply configurations tailored to different assets and timeframes.

Visualize with clarity: View dynamic stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop levels directly on the chart, while the Volatility Buffer menu automatically adjusts settings based on market volatility.

Key features:

Flexible configuration : Customize overbought/oversold levels, RSI period, and strategy direction

: Customize overbought/oversold levels, RSI period, and strategy direction Advanced risk and profit management : Includes new options for trailing stop and partial exits

: Includes new options for trailing stop and partial exits Automatic position sizing : Adjusts the size of each order automatically based on your risk level

: Adjusts the size of each order automatically based on your risk level Manage multiple instances on the same terminal , even on the same symbol

, even on the same symbol Volatility protection : Limits entries when spreads are too high

: Limits entries when spreads are too high Automatic stop loss levels : Based on previous candles or fixed ranges, supplemented by volatility adjustments

: Based on previous candles or fixed ranges, supplemented by volatility adjustments Take profit levels: Based on stop loss range or a fixed number of points

Buying low is key, and the same applies here: The price of this EA increases with each improvement. Get it today at the best price and receive free updates.