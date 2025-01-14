Sentinel Heikin Ashi

Looking to maximize your profits and minimize risks? SENTINEL Heikin-Ashi combines Heikin-Ashi signals with the robust risk management of the SENTINEL module, optimized to provide you with advanced yet user-friendly tools.

Starting points (backtested in 2024): EURUSD M15, XAUUSD M12, USDJPY M5 · Adaptable to various assets and timeframes

Identify precise opportunities: Capture profitable trades thanks to the combination of Heikin-Ashi signals, RSI, and the new moving averages crossover filter.

Optimized risk management: Enjoy advanced options such as volatility-based dynamic stop losses, classic or innovative trailing stops, and the ability to set stop losses based on a fixed number of points.

Control and ease of use: New pre-configured menus simplify backtesting, reducing unnecessary combinations so you can optimize faster and more efficiently.

Adapt to your style: Whether you're a conservative or aggressive trader, SENTINEL lets you adjust key parameters like position size, stop levels, and custom partial exits through the Partial Profits menu.

Diversify with confidence: Implement long and short strategies on the same symbol, manage multiple independent instances, and apply configurations tailored to different assets and timeframes.

Visualize with clarity: View dynamic stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop levels directly on the chart, while the Volatility Buffer menu automatically adjusts settings based on market volatility.

Key features:

  • Flexible configuration: Customize overbought/oversold levels, RSI period, and strategy direction
  • Advanced risk and profit management: Includes new options for trailing stop and partial exits
  • Automatic position sizing: Adjusts the size of each order automatically based on your risk level
  • Manage multiple instances on the same terminal, even on the same symbol
  • Volatility protection: Limits entries when spreads are too high
  • Automatic stop loss levels: Based on previous candles or fixed ranges, supplemented by volatility adjustments
  • Take profit levels: Based on stop loss range or a fixed number of points

Buying low is key, and the same applies here: The price of this EA increases with each improvement. Get it today at the best price and receive free updates.

When you purchase SENTINEL Heikin-Ashi, you get:

  • Activations on multiple PCs
  • Lifetime license
  • Free updates
  • Optimized sets
  • Direct support from the developer

Also, these User Guides.

SENTINEL Heikin-Ashi Set Collection
Explore our collection of .set files optimized for a balanced approach to risk and performance. Outstanding results often come with much higher risks; this collection offers configurations focused on effective risk management and long-term stability. It's an ideal choice for traders committed to sustainable and reliable strategies for their investments.

Starting points (backtested in 2024): EURUSD M15, XAUUSD M12, USDJPY M5 · Adaptable to various assets and timeframes

And remember: buying at a low price is key. Secure this EA at the best price now, as its value will only increase with each improvement—and updates are always free!


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4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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