CCI Crossover EA MT5

Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price.

This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are

important inputs:

inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2 for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD

inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD

all Target Stoploss is set Zero

All instrument working well in this EA



also You can Use your Preferred values.









