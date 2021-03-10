ZGold
- Experts
-
Mr Jack Joseph WilsonForex EA Developer.
- Version: 1.0
zGold is an Expert Advisor built, designed and configured to be used with Gold/XAUUSD. The system uses custom Trend algorithms to find key entry points into the market and executes them once the right criteria is met and it uses a mixture of Indicators and Price Action. The Expert Advisor also has a custom filtering algorithm to disregard false signals and work around possible market reversals. To combat spread related issues the closing strategy is based around account profits, totals and current market trends to ensure large spread trades do not close at a loss. The system also has a Drawdown reduction algorithm that uses additional trades to counter-balance existing Drawdowns.
FREE FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY
Features:
- Gold/XAUUSD
- Works on 15M Chart Only
- Configurable Profit Close
- Mobile and Audible Client Alerts Option
- AUTOLOT (This system works on 1 Lot per amount of Account Currency)
- Does NOT use Martingale or Grid
- Max Spread of 30
- Drawdown reduction algorithm
Remember:
- Past results do not guarantee future profits.
- If you have any questions or require help please feel free to message me.
- Use proportional Take Profit and AutoLot Sizes for your current account balance.
- For best results use ECN or RAW Spread Broker and VPS
I'm live with this EA. simply wonderful. Thanks!