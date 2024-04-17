VirtualDealer
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.13
- Updated: 12 July 2024
Lo descargué hace 3 o 4 días y lo puse a funcionar directamente en cuenta real e hizo 3 operaciones con saldo positivo. Muchas gracias.
Backtest is excellent. I ran it for 3 years of data, and it did not crash, unlike other paid EAs that can not run without crashing.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
Martingale
Tienes algun set para poderlo probar. Agradecería me lo enviases
Funziona bene.. Provatelo
Lo descargué hace 3 o 4 días y lo puse a funcionar directamente en cuenta real e hizo 3 operaciones con saldo positivo. Muchas gracias.
Backtest is excellent. I ran it for 3 years of data, and it did not crash, unlike other paid EAs that can not run without crashing.
The results are impressive with back testing. I put it on live account and the results are different. Am i missing something?
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
Very good backtest, I will try it in real. thks
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Funziona bene.. Provatelo