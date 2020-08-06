Multi Strategy Bear Version 2

This Expert advisor (100% Automatic) is able to combine two indicators to create a strategy, this version called "Bear version" (BASIC VERSION)contains 2 indicators: CCI and RSI

With a simple personal message you can contact me to ask for your EA "Bear version"(or SUPERIOR Version)with the indicators you have chosen and with your conditions and once agreed I will put it here on the market , or follow the link at the bottom of the page that will take you to my Telegram contact.

If you can't find a right strategy for you,i can create it for you(Based on EA)





The conditions are well specified:





Entry Long; CCI is Higher/Lower than level line

Entry Short; CCI is Higher/Lower than level line

Exit Long; RSI crosses the level line upward/downward

Exit Short; RSI crosses the level line upward/downward

Take Profit and Stop Loss can be modified at will

100% Automatic

This EA has an integrated function called " Spread Limit ." This function allows you to enter the market only when the spread is less than or equal to the input decided by you

The robot is very intuitive and easy to understand and with all modifiable values enabled for backtests





Modifiable values

Entry Lots;

Take Profit and Stop Loss (in pips);

CCI period and levels line;

RSI period and levels line;

Enter or exit the market only Long or only Short

Spread limits (maximum spread to open a trade);

Alert for Open trade;

Once you download the EA you will find 2 free gift strategies backtested from 2019/05/30 to 2020/05/30 on the AUD / CAD cross.

(which however can be modified at will)

In this upgrade we find more freedom of EA functionality, you can choose how to enter / exit the market with an indicator to enter and one to exit but with two different types of entry / exit, as a gift 2 m15 AUD / CAD strategies.

Bear Version 2.0 (Free)

You will find the results in the images.

IMPORTANT***********************IMPORTANT





The following versions will be richer than many other elements:

News Filter (based on investing.com news) with the possibility of enabling / disabling up to three different types of news, alerts on the news, lines drawn on the graph for a possible manual trading, time zone in GMT and of course the possibility to stop trading during the news

Possibility of inserting more than 5 indicators both in Entry / Exit Long and Entry / Exit Short simultaneously or individually in order to create a super customizable strategy

Decide from the beginning on the maximum number of trades you want to open

"Daily trading session", consists in deciding the days and times in which you want to trade so you can do a backtest of your strategy avoiding days and times chosen by you,for example you want to be active on the market on Monday with your EA from 10AM to 4 PM, with this function you can trade in the hours and days set by you

Enable to receive notifications on your Telegram group every time the EA opens an operation or sends a signal

Signal only mode, the EA will not open operations but will continue to send notifications only when your conditions occur

The EA can also be changed after the purchase

This is a free version and is very basically,to get your EA and buy it here on the market contact me

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Telegram contact ----- https://t.me/Tignola

Or contact her in PM for your personal EA



















































































































