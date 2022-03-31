Reversal Signals
- Indicators
-
Makarii GubaydullinMultifunctional Trade Assistant:
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71145
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 31 March 2022
- Activations: 5
Multi-currency indicator of the reversal signals
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- Signals are calculated based on the oversold and overbought levels.
- Indicator works on any trading instruments and any timeframes.
- Signals are additionally filtered based on the trend indicators
- The arrow colors can be adjusted in the input settings.
- There are notification options: alerts in the terminal, and push notifications to your mobile device.