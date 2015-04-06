Hamster Original

Hamster Original

(Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!)

You can check live Hamster Original trading  on Telegram_Channel

The Hamster Original is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries.


Recommendations : 

Lot = 0.01. ( if autolot enabled Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD = 50 ).

Balance  = 100 USD.

Pair = EURUSD.

TimeFrame = 5Min.

Broker = Trusted Brokers


Inputs descriptions : 

  • Initial Lot - Initial lot size.
  • Virtual Take Profit - virtual take profit.
  • Virtual Stop Loss - virtual stop loss.
  • Max Orders - the maximum number of open orders.
  • Star Hour - the EA operation start hour.
  • End Hour - the EA operation end hour.
  • Max Spread - maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions.
  • Magic Number - magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions.
  • AutoLotSize - (Optional : enable/disable )
  • Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD - Risk Management
  • Maximum Lot Size per Trade : max lot per trade
  • Hedge - (Optional : enable/disable ) 
  • FIFO - (Optional : enable/disable ) 
  • News Filter- (All News options Included ) 

The Hamster Scalper!


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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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