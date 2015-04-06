Hamster Original
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Hamster Original
(Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!)
You can check live Hamster Original trading on Telegram_Channel
The Hamster Original is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries.
Recommendations :
Lot = 0.01. ( if autolot enabled Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD = 50 ).
Balance = 100 USD.
Pair = EURUSD.
TimeFrame = 5Min.
Broker = Trusted Brokers
Inputs descriptions :
- Initial Lot - Initial lot size.
- Virtual Take Profit - virtual take profit.
- Virtual Stop Loss - virtual stop loss.
- Max Orders - the maximum number of open orders.
- Star Hour - the EA operation start hour.
- End Hour - the EA operation end hour.
- Max Spread - maximum spread, at which the EA is allowed to open and close positions.
- Magic Number - magic number for the Expert Advisor to identify its positions.
- AutoLotSize - (Optional : enable/disable )
- Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD - Risk Management
- Maximum Lot Size per Trade : max lot per trade
- Hedge - (Optional : enable/disable )
- FIFO - (Optional : enable/disable )
- News Filter- (All News options Included )
The Hamster Scalper!