EA RSI Trading DCA

This Expert Advisor is based on Japan Candle Sticks and RSI indicator. Combines with some indicators to get opportunities to entry.

* Features
- Spreads protection,

- Japan  Candle Sticks

- DCA until get profit


* Setting
 

- Start Lots Size = 0.01 for 2000$:  

- Minimal Lots Size = 0.01

- Maximal spread to entry (PiP) = 2 (in pips)


- Stoploss (PiP) = 150 pips

- TakeProfit (PiP) = 2 pipss

 
* Recommendations 
- Broker : Tickmill, Darwinex, ... (ECN account with low spreads)
- Pairs :  XAUUSD
- Timeframe : M15

- Strategy Tester: Select spread=20

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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EA ReplicateOrders
Truong Vu Van
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This EA will replicate active order. Using  for duplicate the orders when you copy from signals in mql5 but your balance is less than the balance of the signal of provider.  The replicated orders will close when the active orders close. PARAMETER coefficient=1; //Replicate new order with lots equal active order x 1 DisplayInfo=true; // Display information of your account Please test demo before use in real account. 
EA Protrader Gold
Truong Vu Van
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Truong Vu Van
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Waka EA - Smart Grid Trading System This EA opens buy/sell orders based on Moving Average trends, candlestick patterns, and pivot points analysis. When market moves against positions, EA intelligently manages multiple orders using dynamic lot sizing and smart close algorithms until achieving positive profit, then closes all orders to start a new cycle. Key Features: Adaptive grid trading with dynamic spacing Smart order management with chain magic numbers Trailing stop and partial profit taking
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Advanced High-Frequency Trading System System Overview HFT DCA Smart Trading EA is an Expert Advisor specifically designed for high-frequency trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform, optimized for M1 timeframe with intelligent Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy. Core Features High-Frequency Trading (HFT) Timeframe : Operates exclusively on M1 to capture short-term opportunities Real-time Analysis : Processes and executes trades in real-time Low Latency : Optimized for ultra-low latency trading en
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