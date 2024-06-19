Scalper 123

Introducing Scalper 123 Robot MT4, your ultimate companion in navigating complex world of Forex trading. Developed with precision and supported by cutting-edge algorithms, Scalper 123 Robot MT4 is a forex robot carefully crafted to optimize your trading performance with GBPUSD pair. With its advanced analytical capabilities, Scalper 123 Robot MT4 continuously monitors Forex market, identifying trends, patterns and major price movements at lightning speed. All positions are secured with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break Even and opening trades at certain times. To simplify process of starting robot, all functions have been set to default, only parameters that need to be changed are lot size and time zone. Scalper 123 Robot MT4 is still available for MetaTrader 4 and can be used with any Forex Broker.

Features:
  • Accessible price

  • Recommended and famous currency pair with long renge, GBPUSD

  • Open a trade at a certain time

  • Tested products developed by skilled programmers

  • Quick installation, only one or two parameters have to be changed

  • All positions are protected by automatic take profit, stop loss, trailing stop and break even


Parameters:

  • Lots - the lots size
  • Take profit - is a set as default
  • Stop Loss - is set as default
  • The magic number - can be changed to any number
  • Trade comment - you can change it to anything.
  • Time Offset - to adjust time zone for different brokers

Information:

  • Pair recommended: GBPUSD, NZDUSD
  • Timeframe: Any Timeframe
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Minimum deposit:200
  • Leverage: 1:100 up to 1:1000
  • Type of account: Hedging, Cent, Standard
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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4.2 (5)
Experts
New version Project65 Scalp using a unique and simple trigger strategy. Simple setting : Lot calculation in multiples of starting balance. Can adjust trigger value for each pair. terms of using EA: - Only need balance minimum 100$. - Recomanded pair EU, GU, AU, UJ, XAUUSD. - Using any type account or recommendation is a standard account with no commission and swap. Description EA: Strategy scalp base strategy only calculate price with compare indicator Accumulation/Distribution.
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Indicators
Smart Liquidity Map Indicator Made Simple Take your trading to the next level with a powerful all-in-one indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). This tool helps you clearly understand market structure, identify high-probability zones, and react faster to price movements — all in one clean and customizable interface. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies complex concepts like BOS, CHoCH, and FVG into easy-to-read visual signals. Understand Mark
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Ryan Ferdyansyah Kurniawan
Experts
Nucz is a high-end automated trading technology that combines professional multi-indicator confirmation, a structured position scaling system based on progressive lot multipliers, and real-time economic calendar protection. Designed to deliver institutional-grade execution discipline and risk management to your account, operating emotion-free and without the need for 24-hour manual monitoring. Features & Strategy Menu EA Settings — Core Operational Configuration Simultaneous multi-pair t
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