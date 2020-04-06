Master Gold Scapler EA MT4
- Experts
- Nguyen Nghiem Duy
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Master Gold Scalper EA is an EA combo 4 strategy:
STRATEGY_1: STOCH+MA
This is a simple Forex Scalping strategy using the EMA200 and Stochastic indicators to trade buying or selling together.
STRATEGY_2: 2MA+STOCH
This is a scalping system dedicated to Gold, which combines two indicators: Stochastic indicators and 2MA with the aim of finding entry points according to current trends.
STRATEGY_3: MACD
Scalping strategy using trendlines and MACD indicators
STRATEGY_4: WPR
Indicator: Williams percentage range: fast line (9) and slow line (54) with range from 30 to 70