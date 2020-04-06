Buy Sell Simultaneously
- Experts
- Danny Setyawijayanto
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA will open Buy and Sell simultaneously after attached to chart. It has customized grouping grid step and lot multiplier group.
Please contact me if you have any question. Please Like, Share & Subscribe to my Youtube Channel.
I will give this EA for FREE for everyone if there is 2k Subscriber on my Youtube channel, please ask your friend, because subscribe is FREE :).
Need at least 10k balance (10k cent or 10k$), or you can adjust with various setting inside the EA to get the minimum drawdown result.
Default set is not the best.
input string TS1 = "======================"; //Trade Setup input bool Compounding_Lot = False;//Compounding Lot input double LotStart = 0.01; //Starting Lot input int Balance = 1000; //Starting Balance (Mandatory if Compounding) input int LotLevel = 3; // Lot Multiplier after Level input double LotMultiplier = 2; // Lot Multiplier input double MaximumLot = 25.6;//Maximum Lot input int MaximumPos = 30; // Maximum Position input string TS2 = "======================"; //Trade Setup input double Step = 20; //Step input int StepLevel1 = 5; //New Step1 at Level input double NewStep1 = 35; //New Step1 input int StepLevel2 = 10; //New Step2 at Level input double NewStep2 = 35; //New Step 2 input string TS3 = "======================"; //Trade Setup input double TPS = 40; // Take Profit input int TPB = 5; // TP BEP at Level input double TPA = 20; // BEP + TP input double SL = 0; //Stop Loss