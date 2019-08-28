GRV Grid

GRV Grid expert Advisor is a regular grid trader trading in both directions. The peculiarity of this grid is that subsequent orders in the grid are opened not only upon reaching the set step but also on the basis of the signal, which allows not to accumulate a lot of orders that can very quickly drain the entire Deposit. The EA makes a decision based on the signals from THE mA indicator and the trend filter. The EA trades almost non-stop, i.e. there are almost always open orders, so for stable operation it is necessary to provide uninterrupted Internet.

Any currency pair will be suitable for trading. The minimum recommended Deposit for highly volatile pairs is at least $ 1000 ($5000 for comfortable trading without nerves), for weakly volatile pairs you can start with$ 100, but carefully (it is better to start with a cent account). Timeframe M1.

Telegram channel


Settings

Lots - lot orders (if the parameter LarryWilliamsMethod = true, then this parameter ignores)

LarryWilliamsMethod - use method of money management (if = true then the value of the Lots parameter is ignored)

Lwrisk - the percentage of risk, it is recommended that 5% to 20%

Lwpart - part of the Deposit for which will be calculated a lot

maxStartLots - maximum lot allowed by the expert of the first order series

maxLots - maximum allowed lot orders

maxOrders - maximum number of orders in a series

TakeProfit-take profit in points

Multiplier - the multiplier of martingale

Step - step of placing the next order

MultiplierStep - multiplier parameter Step

Slippage - slippage

Spread-spread at which the EA will work

Magic - Magic number

Сomment - review of orders

StartHour - the start time of the auction

EndHour is the ending time of the auction

Period_MA - period of MA indicator

MA_Method - method to the MA indicator

On_MA_Volume_Filter - true includes a filter strength of a trend based on MA indicator

Trend_force_low - lower limit for determining the strength of the trend

Trend_force_up is the upper limit for determining the strength of the trend (depending on the settings)

Volume_Filter_Method - method to the MA indicator (only for filter MA_Volume_Filter)

Period_MA_Trend - period moving average trend,but for a filter MA_Volume_Filter (taken into account in all timeframes)

Shift_MA - shift of the moving average trend, only to filter MA_Volume_Filter (taken into account for all timeframes)

Enable_Save_Deposit — if this parameter = true and parameters Drawdown_In_The_Currency and Drawdown_In_The_Percent equal to zero includes a protective logic (if a signal is received opposite to the first order, the whole series of orders that go against the received signal — closed) if one of the parameters Drawdown_In_The_Currency or Drawdown_In_The_Percent not equal to zero, then priority is given to the parameter whose value is not equal to zero.

Drawdown_In_The_Percent - fixation losses when the drawdown percentage.

Drawdown_In_The_Currency - fixation losses when the drawdown in currency units from deposit's.

DepositProfitStop - the amount to which you aspire

DepositLoseStop - the amount that you did not want to lose

StopTrading is true, stop the EA when it reaches the value Drawdown_In_The_Percent or Drawdown_In_The_Currency

EveryDayCloseOrders - closes orders every day at a specified time (CloseHour - the hour CloseMinute — the minute)

FridayTradeOff - true stops trading on Friday, false, all parameters in the section FridayOff will be not active

HourEndFriday - time stop trade on Friday

CloseAllOrdersInFriday - if true and FridayTradeOff = true, then will close set time on Friday all open orders, if false, and FridayTradeOff = true, the new series of orders will not open

MondayTradeOn - will start trading on Monday at a specified time (HourStartMonday - time of the start of trade on Monday)


Values with points are set for 4 characters. If you have 5 characters, the EA automatically

translate all values.


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AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
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4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Spectr
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Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
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4.89 (18)
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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The mechanism is exactly the same as the free version  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/50090  with the exception of a huge number of additional support settings that will help you curb the martingale system. Unlike the free version, this adviser will not let you merge the entire deposit at once, and indeed with the right settings it will not work out). You can start even with $ 100. There is a feature of testing Jast Martingale, in MT5 tick data are processed with an error on the data pr
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