Magic Win

4
Magic Win

Professional Automated Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

Magic Win is a professional automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 4, designed to provide intelligent trade management, advanced risk control, and reliable automated trading across multiple financial instruments.

Built for stability, efficiency, and long-term automated operation, Magic Win continuously monitors market conditions and manages trades using a proprietary trading methodology while maintaining disciplined risk management.

The internal trading algorithms and decision-making process are proprietary and intentionally not disclosed to protect the intellectual property of the product.

Key Features

Multi-Symbol Trading

Manage multiple trading instruments simultaneously from a single MetaTrader 4 terminal while keeping each symbol independently managed.

  • Independent symbol management
  • Separate basket management
  • Individual trade monitoring
  • Dedicated magic number system

Intelligent Market Analysis

Evaluates market conditions using multiple internal validation layers before opening new positions, helping improve trade selection and execution quality.

Advanced Risk Management

Integrated account protection includes:

  • Fixed or dynamic lot sizing
  • Maximum exposure control
  • Margin protection
  • Floating drawdown protection
  • Daily loss limits
  • Weekly loss limits
  • Trading cooldown system

Smart Position Management

Automatically manages open positions with advanced basket management designed to adapt to changing market conditions.

Features include:

  • Dynamic basket management
  • Break-even management
  • Profit protection
  • Adaptive profit targets
  • Position coordination

Built-in Market Filters

Magic Win incorporates multiple protection layers that monitor:

  • Market trends
  • Volatility
  • Trading sessions
  • Spread conditions
  • Trading hours
  • Market activity

Fully Automated Operation

Once configured, Magic Win automatically analyzes market conditions, opens new positions, manages existing trades, and applies built-in risk controls without requiring constant manual supervision.

Optimized for Stability

Designed for continuous operation with efficient resource usage and stable execution on MetaTrader 4.

Main Benefits

  • Fully automated trading
  • Multi-symbol support
  • Advanced risk management
  • Intelligent position management
  • Highly configurable settings
  • No external DLL required
  • No external indicators required
  • VPS compatible
  • Optimized for long-term operation

Recommended Environment

  • MetaTrader 4
  • Forex trading accounts
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation
  • Stable internet connection
  • Low-spread or ECN broker recommended

Important Information

Magic Win utilizes a proprietary automated trading methodology developed for professional algorithmic trading.

To protect the intellectual property of the software, the internal strategy, entry logic, exit logic, money management formulas, recovery methodology, and trading algorithms are not publicly disclosed.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before trading with real funds, users should fully understand the risks involved and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account. Always apply appropriate risk management according to your financial situation.


Reviews 3
roman dellandrea
31
roman dellandrea 2023.10.30 23:22 
 

low drawdown great job

Recommended products
Root Diamond EA
Yevheniy Kopanitskyy
Experts
Full automatic trading platform incorporating the best settings of BinaryMiner and Root-Diamond Built-in configurations. 1. Automatic calculation of abyom from the deposit. 2.Opening only one position from the settlement level in Long or Short 3.Security for going to No Loss in cases of Contra trend 4 binary indicators filter the market and identify a nearby wave in the market movement. All incorporating configurations guarantee long-term income // --------- Configurable parameters -----
FREE
Sapphire Passive Bolt
Bulaya Wongani
Experts
Sapphire Passive Bolt is the 2026 expert artificial intelligence you’ve been waiting for to finally make you profitable. Engineered for the modern market, this EAI moves beyond traditional indicators by utilizing high-frequency data processing and adaptive neural networks to navigate today's volatile landscape. True Multi-Currency Intelligence: Unlike standard bots that simply copy settings across pairs, Sapphire analyzes the correlation between 28+ major and minor pairs simultaneously. It ident
WhiteCatFX
Polsin Kingket
Experts
White Cat FX Automatic Trading System designed for trading H1-H4.  Recommendations EA Settings : Use default settings or set files. Symbol : EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD Time Frame : H4. Brokers : ECN brokers, low spread. Minimum Deposit : $100 USD. Parameters Magicnumber : Magic number Lots  : Lot size Takeprofit  : Points to take profit Stoploss :  Points to stoploss UseTralingStop :  Use Trailing Stop SpreadLimit  : Points to Spread Limit
Forex Daily Scalping EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Bollinger Reversal Pro MT4
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! Bollinger Reversal Pro (MT4) is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that targets reversal setups at the outer Bollinger Bands , filtered by RSI and ADX to avoid weak, choppy signals. It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed c
StormTrader
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
StormTrader is a high-performance automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) specially designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe for MT4 (MetaTrader 4) . Built with an advanced market analysis system and precision trade execution, StormTrader is optimized for traders looking for a smart, reliable, and efficient automated Gold trading experience. Designed to identify strong market opportunities, StormTrader combines intelligent trend analysis, fast execution, and disciplined risk manageme
Engulfing Scalping EA
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
Engulfing Scalping EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who appreciate the reliability of Price Action combined with a robust recovery mechanism. This EA operates based on the classic Engulfing Candle Pattern , one of the most powerful reversal and continuation signals in technical analysis. It does not rely on lagging indicators; instead, it reads raw market sentiment directly from the charts. How It Works The logic is divided into two intelligent phases: 1. Continuous En
Gold Coin M5
Andrey Kozak
2.33 (9)
Experts
Gold Coin M5 is an automated trading robot designed to trade the gold market (XAUUSD) using the M5 period. This robot is designed for traders who want to trade automatically on short-term time intervals (scalping). Peculiarities: Scalping strategy: The robot uses a scalping strategy based on instant entry and exit from positions based on short-term price movements. Optimized for XAUUSD on M5: The XAUUSD Scalper is specifically tuned to trade the XAUUSD pair on the M5 time frame, allowing it to
CapitalCraft
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
A Grid EA (Grid Expert Advisor) is an automated trading system used in the financial markets that employs a grid trading strategy. Grid trading involves opening buy and sell orders at predetermined price levels, with a specified price interval, known as the price grid. This trading strategy is similar to placing Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders at pre-defined price and time intervals. The EA operates automatically based on predefined rules and typically includes the following features: Price Gr
Ghost x Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Ghost X Gold — Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (Gold) Version 1.00 | M5 Timeframe | MetaTrader 4 | 2026 WorldInversor Overview Ghost X Gold is an automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD (spot gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. Its architecture combines three independent filtering layers—stochastic analysis, ATR volatility, and an MLP neural network with real-time retraining—resulting in an adaptive decision-making system that continuously adjusts to gold market condit
H1Bert Expert Adviro
Tibor Hartmut Sturm
Experts
Automated Short-Selling Strategy based on Multi-Timeframe Moving Averages and RSI. Description: The H1Bert Forex EA is a rule-based trading algorithm developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is designed to execute Short positions by analyzing market conditions across two different timeframes (Daily and Hourly) combined with a momentum filter. Trading Logic & Strategy: The EA operates on a "Trend-Pullback" methodology. It identifies an established downtrend and looks for temporary price spikes
Secret Scalper
Burcak Sengezer
Experts
Secret Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor. The EA is a medium-term scalper. Our EA has been created to work confidentially. So, it can close orders with actual account currency value at profit or loss. Also works with stop loss. The EA's strategy has been improved to make reasonable and low-medium risk profit. But, you can also increase your risk, although we do not recommend doing that. The EA's logic is little bit complicated. However, easy to use. Most of settings are set by the E
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Gold Trend Weekly Daily System
Chen Zhang
Experts
Gold Trend Weekly Daily System — Institutional-Grade Trend Following for XAUUSD Most Gold EAs blow accounts with martingale or grid strategies. This system doesn't. Designed for traders who value capital preservation over lottery-like returns. STRATEGY TESTER RESULTS (Jan 2024 – Jul 2026) Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: Daily Net Profit: +28.15% Max Drawdown: 10.26% Profit Factor: 14.95 Win Rate: 55.6% Trade
MACD Trader FREE
Konstantin Nikitin
1 (1)
Experts
This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the MACD and Envelopes indicators. The free version has the following limitations. No panel for opening orders. The trading is limited to the EURUSD currency pair and similar. Orders can only be opened with the minimum lot, no more than 5 orders can be opened in the same direction, to a total of 10 orders. Pause after closing of all orders is 6000 minutes. During the analysis, no more than 50 orders are added to the database and 15 bars are c
FREE
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Fxdolarix
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Fxdolarix is an automatic robot scalper for GBPUSD M5. Was tested on a real account for 3 months. The robot uses a scalping strategy focused on short-term intraday price movements. The main emphasis is on identifying moments of short-term volatility and executing quick trades. The robot uses such indicators as: iMACD, iMA, iStochastic. Using these indicators, the robot identifies the direction of the trend, and with the help of tick price movement activity, the robot identifies sharp impulses i
Black Max
Samsul Anwar
Experts
Black Capal The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the breakthrough of the current support/resistance levels (traders all over the world pay attention to these data; the levels are built solely using the terminal technical indicators). This is one of the few robots that works using the indicators only. Developing such a system can be quite a challenge but you do not have to understand all these complexities. Simply launch the robot on a chart. It will do the rest automatically.   General The EA
Auric Flow
Sam Kenneth Masterman
Experts
Auric Flow EA Version 1.05 – Optimized Gold Trading System Auric Flow EA is a fully automated trading system designed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe . It uses a combination of a 300-period Moving Average, CCI(28), and Stochastic(3,3,3) to identify high-probability entries — managed through a bucket-based profit system with optional martingale scaling for enhanced recovery. Key Features Plug-and-play configuration — no setup needed Optimized set file included for XAUUSD (
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
Experts
BiBoosterix is a powerful trading robot for MetaTrader 4 designed for automated trading on financial markets. It combines an adaptive capital management algorithm with advanced market analysis strategies, making it an ideal tool for both novice and professional traders. Key Advantages Adaptive Algorithm : Automatic lot management based on account balance. Multicurrency Support : Ability to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Effective Risk Management : Includes stop-loss, trailing stop
Multi currency EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Multi currency EA is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Market Execution — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURG
Fx Ilan Pluss
Denis Kudryashov
3 (1)
Experts
Fx Ilan Pluss Советник Fx Ilan Pluss -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей. FX Ilan Plus можно использовать либо на одном графике, либо на двух г
DJ30 Picsou
Julien Jean Bernard Lajardie
Experts
DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA - Expert Advisor for DJ30 Trading The DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA is a robust trading tool specifically designed for the DJ30 index on the 30-minute timeframe. This Expert Advisor combines a proven moving average strategy with an innovative auto-adaptive Stop Loss system, providing a balance between risk management and trade optimization. Key Features: Auto-Adaptative Stop Loss : The EA automatically adjusts Stop Loss levels in real-time based on the Average True Range
FX GridCash
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
The Cash Flow Grid Trading System was designed with the intention of creating an ongoing monthly cash flow. This system is obviously turning out some large numbers, and profitable results are always the goal while taking minimal levels of risk.  There is hedging that takes place on a normal basis as the system is always placing both buy and sell positions.  The system does not use a specific stop loss percentage as such and relies on the hedging to minimize risk along with a relatively small ret
Quick Funding in Prop Trading Firms
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4.85 (27)
Experts
This EA is designed to pass challenges of prop firms (proprietary trading firm) that allow use of High and Low Frequency trading strategies. A Gift i ncluded in this expert    :   Range Breakout strategy  that identify daily support and resistance levels and initiating both Long and Short trades automaticly at these key points. We use special HFT strategy that detect large movements and employ stop loss to protect your equity. It has build-in equity protector which will stop the EA once the pro
SmartGrid Trend EA MT4
Salman Ahmed M Jothmi
Experts
Gold set Gold (XAU/USD) SmartGrid Trend EA The   Gold SmartGrid Trend EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for   XAU/USD (Gold) . It combines   trend-following logic   with an   intelligent grid trading mechanism   to capture both short-term market swings and longer-term trends efficiently. Key Features Trend Detection:   Utilizes advanced algorithms to identify bullish and bearish trends in gold markets. Smart Grid System:   Automatically places multiple order
Golge Guardian
Ismail Demirci
Experts
ENGLISH VERSION GOLGE GUARDIAN – Professional Gold Scalping EA Trade Gold with Precision GOLGE GUARDIAN is a professional Expert Advisor developed specifically for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe using an advanced algorithmic price engine and proprietary mathematical models . Unlike simple indicator-based robots, GOLGE GUARDIAN evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a trade. Every position is opened only after several technical filters a
Smart Grid Pro
Erik Shahazizyan
Experts
The advisor is based on a grid strategy and order averaging, is universal and can work on any currency pairs, depending on the settings, it is important to find out the range of price fluctuations for a specific currency bet over the last 2-3 months. During important news, it is recommended to set a high timeframe. The advisor has clear and easily manageable settings; you can configure the accuracy of averaging, the number of orders after which the martingale will work, and limit the number of
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of l
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
More from author
EA Magic Sand MT5
Reni
Experts
MagicSand EA MT5 – Advanced Multi-Layer Risk Management for Gold & Forex MagicSand EA MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor designed for traders who value stability, automation, and advanced risk management. Built natively for MetaTrader 5, it supports both Hedging and Netting account types while providing a comprehensive suite of configurable safety features. The EA is designed with performance, reliability, and account protection in mind, making it suitable for personal traders, VPS deployment
Magic Storm MT5
Reni
5 (1)
Experts
Best Tested Pairs :-  Step Index (Also can use on other pairs which spread is lowest) How does the Magic Storm work The Magic Storm will commence only if the Initial Trade becomes a losing trade. In case the initial trade is a profitable one, or has been closed by the trader there is no need for the Magic Stormto be initiated. Let’s assume that the initial trade was a 1 lot buy trade with Recovery Zone Range Pips is 50 and Recovery Zone Exit Pips is 150 pips. The take profit for this tr
Magic Trailing
Reni
5 (1)
Utilities
Simple setting Attach Magic SL TP Trailing to single fresh chart and to manage all orders please set SL TP 0 for other Expert advisor . This is Free, if you found this useful please give feedback and 5 STAR (if you need more function on this please feel free do DM) Chart Selection :- if select all chart then EA will manage all chart or if select single chart then EA will manage current chart only Choose Trailing Method :- you can select trailing method how you want to trail Choose SL & TP M
FREE
EA Dark Magic MT4
Reni
1 (1)
Experts
Requirements Hedging account! EA work with any brokerage conditions EA should run on a VPS continuously Information Working symbol EUR, USD, GBP, GOLD, any pair Working Timeframe: M15/M30/H1 Min deposit: $500 (1 Pair) Min leverage 1:500      MM = TRUE (Automatic lot calculation according to your risk) MM = FALSE (No Automatic lot calculation)  Risk = Risk % will work if your Auto Lot is True  Lot Size= If MM is False then your manual lot will work        Multiplier  = Multiplier lot siz
EA Magic Sand MT4
Reni
4.27 (26)
Experts
MagicSand Expert Advisor Overview MagicSand is a professional automated trading Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 4. It provides a wide range of configurable settings, allowing traders to customize trade management, money management, trading sessions, and risk protection according to their own preferences. The EA includes multiple independent trading modules, advanced position management, and comprehensive safety features while remaining simple to configure. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com
EA Magic Choice
Reni
Experts
Description for EA Magic Choice                                             EA is based on RSI, Support and Resistance indicator.                     Minimum 500 USD Time Frame H1-H4 Pair : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD,  (usd pair is best) Note:- XAUUSD (if pair name is GOLD then news filter will not work) 1000usd for XAUUSD Standard Account SETTING Trade Buy :- EA will take trades buy only Trade Sell :- EA will take trades sell only New Series :-After successfully close
Magic Max
Reni
3.67 (3)
Experts
Magic Max EA, works  with Supply Demand Zones with all Currency pairs / Gold and with all timeframes. Timeframe: (H1 or H4) EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GOLD Timeframe: (M1 To H1) STEP INDEX, V10,V50,V75 , V100, Boom and Crash (You can select Trade mode according to Trend or for few pair like Boom500/1000 only BUY, C500/1000 only sell) Trade Mode = Both                     = Buy                    = Sell Hidden SL TP = False (if its true your set traget dollar function
Magic BC Trader MT5
Reni
1 (1)
Experts
MAGIC BC TRADER 10 copy 49$ Next Price 99 Last Price 500$ Magic BC Trader can be work with any pair and broker BEST BROKER EXNESS (Pro Account) BEST PAIRS BOOM 500 - BOOM 1000 - CRASH 500 - CRASH 1000 EURUSD - AUDUSD - GBPUSD - NZDUSD OPBUY : TRUE/FALSE ) if true then EA will open BUY trades OPSELL : TRUE/FALSE ) if true then EA will open SELL trades LOTS    : set your starting lot size INDICATOR SETTING :- can be control from setting or you can let it default if you dont know about MA In
Dark Magic MT5
Reni
3.6 (5)
Experts
Requirements Hedging account! EA work with any brokerage conditions EA should run on a VPS continuously Information Working symbol EUR, USD, GBP, GOLD, STEP INDEX, V10 (1s) any pair STANDARD ACCOUNT Working Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $500 (1 Pair) Min leverage 1:500  CENT ACCOUNT Working Timeframe: M15/M30 Min deposit: $500 CENT (4 Pair) Min leverage 1:500  Setfile for currency Here Setting for DARK MAGIC MT5     MM = TRUE (Automatic lot calculation according to your risk) MM = FALSE (
Magic Hedge EA
Reni
Experts
Tested Pairs            -EURUSD, -GBPUSD            -STEP INDEX  (M1) How Magic Hedge works control the support/resistance indicator.  It's best to leave them in default EnableFilter_SR  StopSell_SR     Martingale: So when the market goes against the trade by MartingaleInitiateThresh points, the martingale is initiated.  Every  MartingaleDistance against the trade will cause a martingale position to be posted, and if the martingale group enters a profit of MartingaleProfit points, the group
EA Magic Win MT5
Reni
Experts
Magic Win MT5 For Set Files  click here  Recommended Settings For the first setup, we recommend using the default EA settings. The main settings you may want to adjust are: 1. Lot Sizing LotSizingMethod Choose how the EA calculates trade volume. LotSizingValueFixed Used when Fixed Lot sizing is selected. Example: 0.01 = 0.01 lot per initial trade. MaximumLot Sets the maximum lot size the EA can use. For beginners, use a small lot size and test on a demo account first. 2. Symbols Symbols E
Filter:
roman dellandrea
31
roman dellandrea 2023.10.30 23:22 
 

low drawdown great job

Omonlayo
40
Omonlayo 2023.08.26 17:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reni
5406
Reply from developer Reni 2023.08.26 17:44
Thank you for your great review sir, i hope you will make always profit with EA Magic Win
patrickdrew
3225
patrickdrew 2023.05.16 17:12 
 

UPDATE: After 2 weeks. On 0.02 Profit USD 7. This is a VERY SAFE and VERY SLOW EA.

I have had trades in floating DD (VERY LOW - max seen -9) for 4 days.

So if you want very safe EA great... but this is too slow for me. I am stopping.

Quick review after 3 days. I will update in a few weeks / month.

This EA is NOT YET ready for sale. It seems to be in beta... and it DOES work seemingly accurately - but is not very polished!

What I mean with this is that 1) it works but 2) it is the bare minimum that an EA can be.

In 3 days I have made EUR 3 profit with 0.02. I note from the signal that while DD is low (max DD from signal seems to be about 50/0.01) - the profit is also low... around 1-2/0.01 per day.

A few things to improve the EA...

1) Remove the background grid (like we got Reni to do for Magic Sand - looks cleaner).

2) Post the dollar amount profit on the screen when TP is taken.

3) possibly change colours of the candles (Magic Sand again looks very clean with blue and red candles) I will update in a few weeks.

Reni
5406
Reply from developer Reni 2023.08.28 18:42
Thank you for your review, you are still making profit with very low DD
Reply to review