Professional Automated Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

Magic Win

Magic Win is a professional automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 4, designed to provide intelligent trade management, advanced risk control, and reliable automated trading across multiple financial instruments.

Built for stability, efficiency, and long-term automated operation, Magic Win continuously monitors market conditions and manages trades using a proprietary trading methodology while maintaining disciplined risk management.

The internal trading algorithms and decision-making process are proprietary and intentionally not disclosed to protect the intellectual property of the product.

Key Features

Multi-Symbol Trading

Manage multiple trading instruments simultaneously from a single MetaTrader 4 terminal while keeping each symbol independently managed.

Independent symbol management

Separate basket management

Individual trade monitoring

Dedicated magic number system

Intelligent Market Analysis

Evaluates market conditions using multiple internal validation layers before opening new positions, helping improve trade selection and execution quality.

Advanced Risk Management

Integrated account protection includes:

Fixed or dynamic lot sizing

Maximum exposure control

Margin protection

Floating drawdown protection

Daily loss limits

Weekly loss limits

Trading cooldown system

Smart Position Management

Automatically manages open positions with advanced basket management designed to adapt to changing market conditions.

Features include:

Dynamic basket management

Break-even management

Profit protection

Adaptive profit targets

Position coordination

Built-in Market Filters

Magic Win incorporates multiple protection layers that monitor:

Market trends

Volatility

Trading sessions

Spread conditions

Trading hours

Market activity

Fully Automated Operation

Once configured, Magic Win automatically analyzes market conditions, opens new positions, manages existing trades, and applies built-in risk controls without requiring constant manual supervision.

Optimized for Stability

Designed for continuous operation with efficient resource usage and stable execution on MetaTrader 4.

Main Benefits

Fully automated trading

Multi-symbol support

Advanced risk management

Intelligent position management

Highly configurable settings

No external DLL required

No external indicators required

VPS compatible

Optimized for long-term operation

Recommended Environment

MetaTrader 4

Forex trading accounts

VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Stable internet connection

Low-spread or ECN broker recommended

Important Information

Magic Win utilizes a proprietary automated trading methodology developed for professional algorithmic trading.

To protect the intellectual property of the software, the internal strategy, entry logic, exit logic, money management formulas, recovery methodology, and trading algorithms are not publicly disclosed.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before trading with real funds, users should fully understand the risks involved and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account. Always apply appropriate risk management according to your financial situation.