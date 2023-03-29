Magic Win
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 7 August 2026
- Activations: 7
Professional Automated Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4
Magic Win is a professional automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 4, designed to provide intelligent trade management, advanced risk control, and reliable automated trading across multiple financial instruments.
Built for stability, efficiency, and long-term automated operation, Magic Win continuously monitors market conditions and manages trades using a proprietary trading methodology while maintaining disciplined risk management.
The internal trading algorithms and decision-making process are proprietary and intentionally not disclosed to protect the intellectual property of the product.
Key Features
Multi-Symbol Trading
Manage multiple trading instruments simultaneously from a single MetaTrader 4 terminal while keeping each symbol independently managed.
- Independent symbol management
- Separate basket management
- Individual trade monitoring
- Dedicated magic number system
Intelligent Market Analysis
Evaluates market conditions using multiple internal validation layers before opening new positions, helping improve trade selection and execution quality.
Advanced Risk Management
Integrated account protection includes:
- Fixed or dynamic lot sizing
- Maximum exposure control
- Margin protection
- Floating drawdown protection
- Daily loss limits
- Weekly loss limits
- Trading cooldown system
Smart Position Management
Automatically manages open positions with advanced basket management designed to adapt to changing market conditions.
Features include:
- Dynamic basket management
- Break-even management
- Profit protection
- Adaptive profit targets
- Position coordination
Built-in Market Filters
Magic Win incorporates multiple protection layers that monitor:
- Market trends
- Volatility
- Trading sessions
- Spread conditions
- Trading hours
- Market activity
Fully Automated Operation
Once configured, Magic Win automatically analyzes market conditions, opens new positions, manages existing trades, and applies built-in risk controls without requiring constant manual supervision.
Optimized for Stability
Designed for continuous operation with efficient resource usage and stable execution on MetaTrader 4.
Main Benefits
- Fully automated trading
- Multi-symbol support
- Advanced risk management
- Intelligent position management
- Highly configurable settings
- No external DLL required
- No external indicators required
- VPS compatible
- Optimized for long-term operation
Recommended Environment
- MetaTrader 4
- Forex trading accounts
- VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation
- Stable internet connection
- Low-spread or ECN broker recommended
Important Information
Magic Win utilizes a proprietary automated trading methodology developed for professional algorithmic trading.
To protect the intellectual property of the software, the internal strategy, entry logic, exit logic, money management formulas, recovery methodology, and trading algorithms are not publicly disclosed.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Before trading with real funds, users should fully understand the risks involved and test the Expert Advisor on a demo account. Always apply appropriate risk management according to your financial situation.
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