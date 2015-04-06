Loophole System MT4

Loophole System is a midrange scalping system for currency pairs that can make decisions based on a persistent connection to the global Currency Strength Meter.

IMPORTANT! Contact me after purchase for detailed, comprehensive instructions!



Current price will be increased. Limited time price: 79 USD

Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever.

Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility

The Currency Strength Meter is a online database that constantly monitors the strength of all major forex pairs across millions of daily trades in every financial market in real time. Loophole System is able to instantly retrieve this data and leverage it to make trading decisions. Setup could not be easier, just add the URL to your allowed WebRequests and start trading.



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Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD



Timeframe: H1

