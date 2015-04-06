Loophole System MT4

Loophole System is a midrange scalping system for currency pairs that can make decisions based on a persistent connection to the global Currency Strength Meter.

IMPORTANT! Contact me after purchase for detailed, comprehensive instructions!

Current price will be increased. Limited time price: 79 USD

  • Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever.
  • Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility

The Currency Strength Meter is a online database that constantly monitors the strength of all major forex pairs across millions of daily trades in every financial market in real time. Loophole System is able to instantly retrieve this data and leverage it to make trading decisions. Setup could not be easier, just add the URL to your allowed WebRequests and start trading.

Recommended

  • Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: H1

    Inputs

    • Lot Size Calculation Method - Select auto lot or fixed lot
    • Fixed Lot Size -  Fixed lot size
    • Auto Lots - 0.01 lots per this amount of account currency
    • Max Spread - Set the max spread allowed to open positions
    • Auto GMT Detection - Automatically calculates your broker's GMT offset
    • Fixed Stop Loss - Stop loss input
    • Magic Number - Magic number for each order
    • Comment - Order comment
    • API URL - Add this to WebRequest
    • Panel Settings - Hide the panel or modify panel appearance
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