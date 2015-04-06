Smart Grid FX – is counter-trend trade multicurrency EA for automated Forex trading.

EA uses principle of Martingale.

EA work algorithm:

At cycle start the pair of opposite order opens with initial lots. Further grid of orders is being built with variable step and lot volume at the price movement direction.

Wherein every time at the next order opening the all grid orders close level is being changed with regard to parameters of TakeProfit.

The EA does not use such function as locking, trailing, opposite orders grid.

If after grid of orders close the resting order (trendy one) has positive profit (herein swap and commission is considered) this order is closed and new cycle starts. Otherwise (at negative profit) the resting order is considered as initial and EA looks for opportunity to open opposite order. Wherein provided the price moves at direction of initial order opening with opposite order unopened, the initial order closes (fixing profit) and new cycle starts. (At strong price movement the sequence of such trades with positive result at cycle start can reach 5-10 times in a row).

Trade instruments: all, recommended - EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, EURGBP, AUDCAD, CADCHF, GBPAUD, XAUUSD, GER_30

TF: any, recommended - M15,M30,H1

Trade time: 24/5

Spread: minimum

Leverage: maximum

Money Management: no less then 1000 units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair.

The EA is multicurrency. It can be optimized for almost any currency pair.

EA Parameters:

Lots: initial lot volume

LotExponent: lot multiplier for the next grid step

StepPeriod: period for grid step determine

StepDel: grid step divider during the period

StepMin: minimum grid step

StepPlusOrder: order number in grid after which grid step starts to increase

StepPlusValue: grid step size increase after order StepPlusOrder

Slippage: acceptable slippage at requotes

TakeProfit: at reach of how many pips of profit close grid of orders

RsiMinimum: indicator RSI(14) lower level at current TF

RsiMaximum: : indicator RSI(14) higher level at current TF

MagicBuy: MagicNumber for orders BUY

MagicSell: MagicNumber for orders SELL

MaxTrades: maximum number of orders in grid

StartProfit: initial order profit at which it is closed if the opposite order is not opened yet



