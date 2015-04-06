With its smart algorithm and expert orders, you can make sure you're always ahead of the game. Make profits from up and down markets, easily predict trends, and stay on top of your investment portfolio - with Bollinger Blitz, it's all possible!

With Bollinger Blitz, you'll be able to effortlessly trade in the forex market like a professional. Our fully automated EA works with two industry-leading indicators: Commodity Channel Index and Bollinger Bands. Open positions faster and safer than ever before with our integrated stop loss and take profit features. Stop making mistakes and start trading like a pro with Bollinger Blitz!

The Expert was tested of GBPUSD M5 historical data from 1 jan 2022 to Jan 2023 (1 year backtest on MT4).

Please download it and test it yourself.

GBPUSD M5

Entry lots: minim 0.1

Stop Loss: 41 pips

Take Profit: 74 pips

Minimum acount: 1000 - 2000 $

Max Spread: 30 points

Account leverage - 1:500.

Terminal - MetaTrader4

Recommendation:

ü MaxLotSize - maximal allowed trading lot. Change this parameter only if you really understand what you're doing.

ü TakeProfit - take profit in points.

ü StopLoss – stop loss in points.

ü EAMagic - the magic number of the EA, that allows the advisor to work only with its positions. Must have different values for every chart.

ü This EA does not need to configure parameters.

ü Make sure you have the downloaded and testable history for this parity GBP/USD M5 TIMEFRAME.

ü I recommend to use a VPS or a computer permanently connected to the internet.

ü Recommended broker - any.

Minimal recommended deposit - 1000 $ for cent account and lot 0.1.



