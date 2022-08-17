Advanced Rsi Grid Hedge

4.67

Advanced RSI Grid Hedge is an Expert Advisor that identifies short-term price reversals within overbought and oversold zones, while aligning trades with the main market trend.

The system applies a grid-based hedging mechanism and does not use martingale or averaging.

It uses two RSI indicators combined with a built-in trend filter to determine entry conditions under specific technical setups.

Main Features

  • Grid hedging system without martingale

  • Dual RSI confirmation (main and secondary)

  • Optional trend filter for directional bias

  • Spread and drawdown protection filters

  • Flexible position sizing based on account balance

Input Parameters

  • Max Drawdown Percentage – When the current floating drawdown exceeds this limit, all positions are closed and trading is paused for 72 hours or until the EA is reloaded.

  • Max Spread – Prevents new trades under unfavorable spread conditions.

  • Volume – Base lot size.

  • LotStep – Defines lot scaling according to balance.

  • Grid Step – Distance in points between grid entries.

  • GridTPmin – Minimum profit distance to close grid cycles.

  • Main RSI Timeframe / Period / Level – Defines the primary RSI parameters.

  • Secondary RSI Timeframe / Period / Level – Defines the secondary RSI parameters.

  • Use Overbought/Oversold Filter – Enables an additional filter to reduce excessive entries.

  • SMART TREND Filter – Activates the built-in directional filter (recommended = True).

The default parameters have been configured and thoroughly tested on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURNZD, CHFJPY, and GBPCAD.

Disclaimer
Trading in financial markets involves risk. This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits and should only be used with capital you can afford to risk. Always test the EA under a demo environment before applying it to live accounts.

Reviews 3
MundoBolsa F. Diaz
27
MundoBolsa F. Diaz 2022.12.22 18:01 
 

Es un gran programador y la verdad que va perfecto el bot estoy muy contento con ello volvería a comprarlo

Diego Andres Munar Baca
252
Diego Andres Munar Baca 2022.10.14 14:58 
 

Primera semana en real y buen profit del 7% DD del 5%.

scythe000
216
scythe000 2022.10.21 13:47 
 

really not bad!

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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4.69 (67)
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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
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Automated breakout scalper trading system with advanced execution filters and built-in risk management. Designed to operate during selected market conditions, combining session control, spread and slippage filtering, and dynamic trade management. Safety First Approach:  This EA does not use grid systems, martingale strategies or other high-risk unlimited recovery strategy. Every position is protected with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. The strategy is designed to maintain controlle
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MundoBolsa F. Diaz
27
MundoBolsa F. Diaz 2022.12.22 18:01 
 

Es un gran programador y la verdad que va perfecto el bot estoy muy contento con ello volvería a comprarlo

Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
3232
Reply from developer Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez 2023.01.03 22:45
Excelente, muchas gracias. Quedo pendiente a cualquier duda o sugerencia.
scythe000
216
scythe000 2022.10.21 13:47 
 

really not bad!

Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
3232
Reply from developer Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez 2022.11.11 14:56
Thank you very much for your review, tell me if you have any suggestions to improve
Diego Andres Munar Baca
252
Diego Andres Munar Baca 2022.10.14 14:58 
 

Primera semana en real y buen profit del 7% DD del 5%.

Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez
3232
Reply from developer Cesar Napoleon Guio Martinez 2023.01.03 22:42
Me alegra mucho que te guste el Bot, quedo pendiente a cualquier duda o sugerencia.
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