Advanced RSI Grid Hedge is an Expert Advisor that identifies short-term price reversals within overbought and oversold zones, while aligning trades with the main market trend.

The system applies a grid-based hedging mechanism and does not use martingale or averaging.

It uses two RSI indicators combined with a built-in trend filter to determine entry conditions under specific technical setups.

Main Features

Grid hedging system without martingale

Dual RSI confirmation (main and secondary)

Optional trend filter for directional bias

Spread and drawdown protection filters

Flexible position sizing based on account balance

Input Parameters

Max Drawdown Percentage – When the current floating drawdown exceeds this limit, all positions are closed and trading is paused for 72 hours or until the EA is reloaded.

Max Spread – Prevents new trades under unfavorable spread conditions.

Volume – Base lot size.

LotStep – Defines lot scaling according to balance.

Grid Step – Distance in points between grid entries.

GridTPmin – Minimum profit distance to close grid cycles.

Main RSI Timeframe / Period / Level – Defines the primary RSI parameters.

Secondary RSI Timeframe / Period / Level – Defines the secondary RSI parameters.

Use Overbought/Oversold Filter – Enables an additional filter to reduce excessive entries.

SMART TREND Filter – Activates the built-in directional filter (recommended = True).

The default parameters have been configured and thoroughly tested on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURNZD, CHFJPY, and GBPCAD.