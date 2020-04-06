Reverse Grid

Reverse Grid is adopted from the dynamic grid trading system. The system has a mechanism for positioning, buying and selling according to trends. The system does not use a specific percentage to stop losses, but instead uses zone management methods to reduce the increase of drawdown. Passed 5 years back test of real tick data (2015-2020)


Key Features

  • Timeframe: M15
  • Currency pairs: EURUSD
  • Use only five-digit accounts
  • Initial deposit: $ 1000  
  • It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage
  • Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality


    Parameters

    • MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
    • Lots - initial lot size 
    • Grids_Close - CloseAverage/CloseTP
    • Profit_risk- risk percentage
    • Multiplier - previous lot size will multiplied
    • MaxPendingOrder - maximum pending orders on both the buy and sell side
    • Period_bar_back - the number of bars count in the history for create zones
    • DialogBox - Show / Hide / Quick test
    • DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false
    • DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
    • Slippage - slippage value in points
    • MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points
    • StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
    • EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
    • BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset


    Links/Contacts

