Reverse Grid
- Experts
- Paranchai Tensit
- Version: 22.0
- Activations: 20
Reverse Grid is adopted from the dynamic grid trading system. The system has a mechanism for positioning, buying and selling according to trends. The system does not use a specific percentage to stop losses, but instead uses zone management methods to reduce the increase of drawdown. Passed 5 years back test of real tick data (2015-2020)
Key Features
- Timeframe: M15
- Currency pairs: EURUSD
- Use only five-digit accounts
- Initial deposit: $ 1000
- It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:500 leverage
- Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality
Parameters
- MagicNumber - magic number to set the ID for each EA
- Lots - initial lot size
- Grids_Close - CloseAverage/CloseTP
- Profit_risk- risk percentage
- Multiplier - previous lot size will multiplied
- MaxPendingOrder - maximum pending orders on both the buy and sell side
- Period_bar_back - the number of bars count in the history for create zones
- DialogBox - Show / Hide / Quick test
- DDCloseAll - enable drawdown percent close, set true or false
- DDPercent - set the percentage to cut loss, % drawdown
- Slippage - slippage value in points
- MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points
- StartTradeTime - set time to start trading
- EndTradeTime - set time to end trading
- BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset
Links/Contacts
- Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615
- Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615/seller#products
- Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/paran1615
- Myfxbook: myfxbook.com/members/EA_SPD
- YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu8lsRARFht9uhI5Uca4j-Q