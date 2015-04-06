King Scalper USDCAD
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
King Scalper EA is an automatic trading robot to trade USACAD. Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up. Using King Scalper is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like King Scalper you can instantly start trading, a working system regardless of your own skill level. Difficult calculations and safe money management are handled by the EA. King Scalper is one most advanced scalping systems. Also, one of the key priorities of this EA is to keep the account balance safe. Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution.
Advantages
- The advisor is focused on the long term.
- There are no unnecessary customization options, making it easy to use.
- Compatible with most brokers.
- You can start trading with a minimum deposit of $ 100.
- The EA is suitable for both beginners and professionals.
- A unique system for determining the best market entry point.
- Shows high performance.
- Automatic market analysis by author's indicators
- Non-linear algorithm of money management
- Various algorithms for capital protection
- Flexible risk management system.
- Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
| USACAD
|Timeframe
|M5
|Account
|ECN
|Minimum deposit
|100
Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick