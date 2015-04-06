King Scalper USDCAD

King Scalper EA is an automatic trading robot to trade USACAD. Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up. Using King Scalper is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like King Scalper you can instantly start trading, a working system regardless of your own skill level. Difficult calculations and safe money management are handled by the EA. King Scalper is one most advanced scalping systems. Also, one of the key priorities of this EA is to keep the account balance safe. Use an ECN-broker with fast order execution.





Advantages

The advisor is focused on the long term.

There are no unnecessary customization options, making it easy to use.

Compatible with most brokers.

You can start trading with a minimum deposit of $ 100.

The EA is suitable for both beginners and professionals.

A unique system for determining the best market entry point.

Shows high performance.

Automatic market analysis by author's indicators

Non-linear algorithm of money management

Various algorithms for capital protection

Flexible risk management system.

Advanced algorithm for entering and exiting the market.





RECOMMENDATION



Symbol

USACAD

Timeframe M5 Account ECN Minimum deposit 100

Download history before backtest (Press F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with model: Every tick











