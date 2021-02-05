



For those who are still not confident in their system or are testing new techniques to make it easier without wasting time to change the charts one by one, we recommend EA Smart Backtest to help you backtest your system efficiently.





-The EA is intended to Backtest your system.

-Able to open buy or sell in visual mode and can modify values ​​for LOT, SL, TP.

-The chart also shows the Balance Equity Profit status.

-Can choose to close, Buy, Close, Sell