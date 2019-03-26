Candles Pattern Scanner EA
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.23
- Updated: 26 March 2019
- Activations: 5
This scanner is a tool used to support trading. Scanner searches on a wide market, in real time setups, created by mutual arrangements of candles (candles pattern).
Its basic features are:
- 8 implemented trading setups (it is possible to add further setups, additional versions of the scanner),
- the possibility of simultaneous scanning, all financial instruments available on the platform,
- the possibility of simultaneous scanning, in all timeframes available on the platform,
- the ability to manually from the level of the chart, open positions including automatic calculation of its size (depending on the risk and distance of the SL),
- sending notifications to the mobile application.
Types of setups scanned:
Predefined trading set-ups
- Auto_select_pairs - if true, the scanner scans all financial instruments available on the platform. If false, the list of instruments should be entered manually in the Instruments tab;
- Fixed_Lot - fixed position size for automatic trading or manual trading without calculating the position size by SL distance;
- Risk_perc - percent risk accepted for calculating the position size by means of SL distance;
- is_Trailing_Stop_Mode - if false, then Trailing Stop is not active;
- TrailingStop - distance of Trailing Stop;
- Send_Notification - messages sent to mobile applications;
- Show_Alert - messages displayed on the chart;
- string Suffix - extension of the Instruments names;
- Instruments - list of instruments that will be scanned if Auto_select_pairs = false;
- Periods - list of timeframes, by which the instruments will be scanned;
- alert_sound ="sound.wav";
- SW_Y_shift - shift the scanner buttons, vertically;
- SW_X_shift - shift the scanner buttons, horizontally.