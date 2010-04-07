Smart Trade Assistant Pro MT4

=== Smart Trade Assistant Pro MT4 ===
The Forex market is full of EAs that try to trade automatically for you.
But in the end, many of them fail because they do not understand your personal trading style, market perspective, or unique strategy.

The best trading decisions come from your own experience.

You decide when to enter the market.
You control the risk.
You manage the trade using your own strategy and confidence.

However, most traders face the same problem...

When the market starts moving fast,
you suddenly need to calculate the Lot Size,
calculate the Risk,
adjust Stop Loss and Take Profit manually,
and by the time everything is ready...

the opportunity may already be gone.

Sometimes you miss the entry.
Sometimes you enter at a worse price.
Sometimes just a few seconds of hesitation can cost a huge opportunity.

That is exactly why Smart Trade Assistant Pro was created.

This EA is not designed to replace you.

It is designed to empower your trading — making it faster, more precise, and more professional.

------------------------------------------

=== Main Features of Smart Trade Assistant Pro MT4===

1. Professional On-Chart Trading Panel

• Easy-to-use trading panel directly on the chart
• Fast and convenient parameter adjustment
• Modern, clean, and professional interface

2. Supports Multiple Markets ,Trade:

• Forex
• Gold
• Cryptocurrencies
• Commodities
• And many other MT4 symbols

3. Automatic Lot Size Calculation

• Instantly calculates Lot Size based on your risk settings

4. Multi-Order System

• Automatically splits large positions into multiple orders
• Useful when the required Lot Size exceeds the broker's maximum allowed lot size

5. Advanced Risk Management, Two risk calculation modes:

• Fixed USD Risk
• Percentage Risk based on account balance

6. Easy SL / TP Management

• Drag Stop Loss and Take Profit lines directly on the chart
• Simple and intuitive trade setup

7. Adjustable Risk Reward Ratio

• Easily configure RR Ratio directly from the trading panel

8. Fast Trade Execution

• Designed for fast entries during important market moments

9. Automatic Break Even System

• Automatically moves Stop Loss to Break Even after reaching the specified RR level
• Extra Points feature to lock in profits safely

10. Advanced Trailing Stop System

Choose from 3 different trailing stop modes:
• Bar Trailing
• Point Trailing
• ATR Trailing

Additional Features:
• Select the timeframe used for trailing calculations
• Extra Points option for flexible profit protection

11. Daily Trading Statistics

View daily trading performance directly on the panel:
• Total trades
• Winning trades
• Losing trades
• Total profit

12. Trade Comment System

• Add comments before opening orders
• Useful for writing short trading notes and entry reasons

13. Candle Time Countdown

• Real-time candle countdown timer displayed near the current price
• Helps improve market timing and entry precision

14. Free Lifetime Updates

• All customers receive free future updates for life.

------------------------------------------

=== How to Use ===

1. Attach the EA to your preferred chart
2. Configure all parameters before trading
3. Set your desired Risk (USD or %)
4. Select Market Order or Pending Order mode
5. Drag the Stop Loss line on the chart
6. Click Buy or Sell
7. Configure Break Even or Trailing Stop if needed

------------------------------------------

You remain the decision maker.
Smart Trade Assistant Pro simply helps you execute faster, manage risk better, and react to the market instantly.

Because sometimes...
the difference between profit and missed opportunity
is simply the speed of execution.
🔥 Special Launch Promotion! 🔥

Only 69 USD for the first 5 customers!

After that, the price will increase to 129 USD
------------------------------------------
Trade Manager, Risk Manager, Position Size Calculator, Order Manager
Auto mm, Auto SL TP, Automatic lot calculation, Auto lot, Risk Calculator, Trade Panel, One Click Trading

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Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
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Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
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Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
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Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
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Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
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