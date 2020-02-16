Root Diamond EA

Full automatic trading platform incorporating the best settings of BinaryMiner and Root-Diamond

Built-in configurations.

1. Automatic calculation of abyom from the deposit.

2.Opening only one position from the settlement level in Long or Short

3.Security for going to No Loss in cases of Contra trend

4 binary indicators filter the market and identify a nearby wave in the market movement.

All incorporating configurations guarantee long-term income

// --------- Configurable parameters ---------- //

Operating frequency M1

1. Percentage of deposit for trading - default setting 100%

2. Automatic calculation of the Trading Volume - default setting is false - If true, the Advisor calculates the volume for a full load of the deposit

3. Manual calculation of the trading volume - default setting 1 - 1 Lot / minimum lot, consult with the data provider

4. LEVEL - Trading levels - default setting 1 - Recommended from 10 to 59

// ---------- Binary Indicators ---------- //

BOOL_F & BEAR_F - default setting 0 - Recommended setting 0 for both forces - Can take values ​​from -20 to +20

This indicator predicts the next wave movement.

BOOL_N & BEAR_N - default setting 0 - Recommended settings 5 ​​for both forces - Can take a value from 0 to 30

This indicator indicates the strength of the reaction forces.

BOOL_C & BEAR_C - default setting 0 - Recommended settings 1.5 for both forces - Can take a value from 0 to 5

This indicator indicates the coefficient of reaction forces.

// ---------- T ---------- //

T must have the FALSE parameter for the EA to work correctly

// ---------- Optimal parameters ---------- //

LEVEL - 10

BOOL_F & BEAR_F - 0

BOOL_N & BEAR_N - 5

BOOL_C & BEAR_C - 1.5
