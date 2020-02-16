Root Diamond EA
- Experts
- Yevheniy Kopanitskyy
- Version: 2.4
- Updated: 16 February 2020
Full automatic trading platform incorporating the best settings of BinaryMiner and Root-Diamond
Built-in configurations.
1. Automatic calculation of abyom from the deposit.
2.Opening only one position from the settlement level in Long or Short
3.Security for going to No Loss in cases of Contra trend
4 binary indicators filter the market and identify a nearby wave in the market movement.
All incorporating configurations guarantee long-term income
// --------- Configurable parameters ---------- //
Operating frequency M1
1. Percentage of deposit for trading - default setting 100%
2. Automatic calculation of the Trading Volume - default setting is false - If true, the Advisor calculates the volume for a full load of the deposit
3. Manual calculation of the trading volume - default setting 1 - 1 Lot / minimum lot, consult with the data provider
4. LEVEL - Trading levels - default setting 1 - Recommended from 10 to 59
// ---------- Binary Indicators ---------- //
BOOL_F & BEAR_F - default setting 0 - Recommended setting 0 for both forces - Can take values from -20 to +20
This indicator predicts the next wave movement.
BOOL_N & BEAR_N - default setting 0 - Recommended settings 5 for both forces - Can take a value from 0 to 30
This indicator indicates the strength of the reaction forces.
BOOL_C & BEAR_C - default setting 0 - Recommended settings 1.5 for both forces - Can take a value from 0 to 5
This indicator indicates the coefficient of reaction forces.
// ---------- T ---------- //
T must have the FALSE parameter for the EA to work correctly
// ---------- Optimal parameters ---------- //
LEVEL - 10
BOOL_F & BEAR_F - 0
BOOL_N & BEAR_N - 5
BOOL_C & BEAR_C - 1.5