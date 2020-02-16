Root Diamond EA

Full automatic trading platform incorporating the best settings of BinaryMiner and Root-Diamond





Built-in configurations.





1. Automatic calculation of abyom from the deposit.





2.Opening only one position from the settlement level in Long or Short





3.Security for going to No Loss in cases of Contra trend





4 binary indicators filter the market and identify a nearby wave in the market movement.





All incorporating configurations guarantee long-term income





// --------- Configurable parameters ---------- //





Operating frequency M1





1. Percentage of deposit for trading - default setting 100%





2. Automatic calculation of the Trading Volume - default setting is false - If true, the Advisor calculates the volume for a full load of the deposit





3. Manual calculation of the trading volume - default setting 1 - 1 Lot / minimum lot, consult with the data provider





4. LEVEL - Trading levels - default setting 1 - Recommended from 10 to 59





// ---------- Binary Indicators ---------- //





BOOL_F & BEAR_F - default setting 0 - Recommended setting 0 for both forces - Can take values ​​from -20 to +20





This indicator predicts the next wave movement.





BOOL_N & BEAR_N - default setting 0 - Recommended settings 5 ​​for both forces - Can take a value from 0 to 30





This indicator indicates the strength of the reaction forces.





BOOL_C & BEAR_C - default setting 0 - Recommended settings 1.5 for both forces - Can take a value from 0 to 5





This indicator indicates the coefficient of reaction forces.





// ---------- T ---------- //





T must have the FALSE parameter for the EA to work correctly





// ---------- Optimal parameters ---------- //





LEVEL - 10





BOOL_F & BEAR_F - 0





BOOL_N & BEAR_N - 5





BOOL_C & BEAR_C - 1.5